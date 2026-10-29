Summerland landslides raise concerns after wildfire leaves slopes vulnerable

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Three landslides in Summerland’s Garnet Valley sent rocks, water and debris onto property belonging to the Campbell family this week, highlighting the ongoing risks posed by slopes burned in this summer’s Bald Range wildfire.

The slides were triggered by heavy rain on Tuesday, with debris spilling into a field on the family’s property.

“It was a wall of rocks and water coming down into the field there,” said Marty Campbell of Campbell Creek Farm.

The family says the incident is a reminder that the danger did not end when the wildfire was contained.

The Bald Range fire burned vegetation from surrounding slopes, leaving the ground more vulnerable to erosion and increasing concerns about landslides during periods of heavy rainfall.

For Shawn Campbell, the possibility of another slide is a major concern.

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“If that mountain behind us gives out and slides right into our houses, that would probably be our biggest fear right now,” he said.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is monitoring the potential impacts of heavy rainfall, while geotechnical assessments are underway in affected areas.

Erick Thompson, an information officer with the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre, said the regional district is working directly with residents who could be affected.

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“The RDOS is certainly looking at the potential for impacts to property because of heavy rainfall events,” Thompson said.

“Sand and sandbags are also being made available directly to residents,” he added.

The landslides come as the B.C. Ministry of Forests releases a report outlining elevated hazards following this summer’s wildfire season.

The report indicates that the likelihood of additional slides varies depending on the terrain, with risks ranked from low to high.

Highway 97 is also identified as an area of concern. The report rates the probability of spatial impact to the highway and private properties on slopes above it as high.

The Ministry of Transportation directed Global News to the Ministry of Forests for comment. With a new provincial government not yet sworn in, communications remain limited while the government operates in caretaker mode.

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1:58 B.C. South Coast residents warned to remain vigilant following intense rain

The risks are not limited to Summerland.

The Central Okanagan Regional District has also warned of elevated hazards associated with the Quilchena fire south of La Casa, including concerns around the Westside Road area.

For residents who endured this summer’s wildfire season, the possibility of landslides and flooding adds another layer of uncertainty.

At Campbell Creek Farm, the fire had burned right up to the family’s doorstep. They stayed to defend their property and managed to save their livestock.

Now, after making it through the wildfire, they are facing another threat.

“The fire burned right to our doorstep. We were able to stay and fight it and save all our cattle and our horses and the chicken, and we thought we were through it,” Shawn Campbell said.

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“And now it’s flood watch.”

For the Campbell family, Tuesday’s landslides are a stark reminder that the consequences of a wildfire can continue long after the flames are gone.