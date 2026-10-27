‘Selling Sunset’ star Chrishell Stause announces split from G Flip

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Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and her partner Australian musician G Flip have split.

The 45-year-old reality star announced the news on Monday and said that she had a “humbling” update to share with her followers.

“G and I are no longer together and we have agreed to treat this public separation with love and respect for each other,” Stause said in a video shared to Instagram.

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“That’s not hard for me because I am in love with this person and I don’t have all the information or the reasons. I’m sure — just like always — with time, you get the lessons you’re meant to get,” she continued.

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Stause said that she’s going “to heal” and that “everything is going to be fine.”

“I’m definitely never doing this again. But I just felt like you guys deserved a little bit more than a cold, written statement because you have been so supportive and loving,” Stause added.

The Traitors star told her followers that she feels like “a little bit of a failure.”

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“There’s nothing you could say about me that would be worse than what I say to myself,” she said as she began to tear up. “I just have to kind of heal and figure this out. It’s hard. It’s painful. I’m a lover girl.”

“I swing big. I miss. Maybe you don’t miss. Maybe these are the lives and seasons you’re meant to have with people, and I had an amazing over four years with G,” she concluded her video.

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G Flip posted a statement on their Instagram page that read, “After 4+ years Chrishell and I are no longer together. I will always love her, we will always share a special connection and I cherish our memories together deeply.”

“My head & heart are feeling very heavy right now and I’m not able to talk but I want to thank you all for your support and appreciate you respecting our privacy at this time,” G Flip added.

The 33-year-old singer previously told Vogue Australia that they met Stause at a Halloween party in 2021.

Stause confirmed her relationship with the Australian musician during a Selling Sunset reunion in May 2022.

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician,” she said during the episode.

The pair tied the knot in May 2023 with Stause announcing the news in an Instagram post.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned,” she wrote at the time. “Sometimes it’s immeasurably better.”

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Stause was previously married to This Is Us actor Justin Hartley for two years until their split in 2019.

Hartley cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the couple’s split, according to E! News.

Hartley began dating the Days of Our Lives star in 2014 only a couple of years after separating from his first wife, Lindsay Korman.

The pair announced their engagement in July 2016 before marrying on Oct. 28, 2017.

—With files from Global News’ Adam Wallis