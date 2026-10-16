Stampeders face Lions with playoff hopes on line

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CALGARY – With their CFL playoff fate out of their hands, the Calgary Stampeders can only try to beat the surging B.C. Lions in their regular-season finale and see where they land.

The Stampeders (8-9) host the B.C. Lions (10-6) at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, with a win setting up a potentially awkward bye week spent waiting for other results to determine their playoff fate.

Improving playoff chances, getting to a 9-9 record and producing a win at McMahon where they’ve gone 3-5 so far in 2026 were all compelling enough stakes for Calgary.

With kicker Rene Paredes set to retire after 15 years and George Hopkins about to step back after 55 years as equipment manager, there was the desire Friday to make the regular-season finale a memorable one.

“We want to let those guys go out with a bang,” said receiver Jalen Philpot. “What we can control is our effort and execution this weekend.

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“We know it necessarily hasn’t gone our way this year, but we’re excited for another challenge. We know B.C. is a great team, so we are excited to come out here and play one, hopefully not our last game, but another home game for our fans.”

The Lions are firmly in the driver’s seat with a four-game win streak and nine wins in their last 10 after starting the season 1-5.

Playoff-bound for a fifth straight year, B.C. sought to lock in a home playoff date on the penultimate week of their season.

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“We love playing in front of our own fans and certainly feel like we’re in a good position where we control our own destiny for the most part,” Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke said.

B.C.’s offence has rounded into among the league’s most balanced with multiple threats on the ground and in the air.

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Zander Horvath leads the Lions with 18 rushing touchdowns and is closing in on 1,000 yards with 877. He and teammate James Butler (537 yards, five touchdowns) form a potent one-two punch on the ground.

The Lions are also closing in on having three 1,000-yard receivers, with Keon Hatcher Sr. (1,128) and Justin McGinnis (1,041) already there and Jermaine Jackson (878) within striking distance.

“We’ve got a great group. They’re very, very well-rounded, very selfless guys who want to play for each other,” Rourke said. “We’re willing to run downfield and get the extra block. If the run game is working, we’re not afraid of running it more. If the run is not working, and we’re not afraid to pass it more.

“That’s special to be a part of and certainly makes my job easier for sure.”

B.C.’s defence also tops the CFL in stopping the rush.

“They’re a good defence, man, very talented,” Stampeders quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. acknowledged. “A Rolodex of calls that (defensive co-ordinator) Mike Benevides does, so he tries to keep you on your toes as a quarterback.

“He tries to confuse you with his fronts and different personnel. We just have to be locked in, hear the call from the O-line and get these playmakers the ball, let them do the rest.”

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The Stampeders and Lions split two previous meetings. Calgary beat B.C. 41-33 in June’s Apple Bowl game in Kelowna, B.C., before dropping a 30-26 decision at home to the Lions on Aug. 13.

“We’re just more of a complete team now,” Lions head coach Buck Pierce said. “We’ve been able to find ways to win football games, when in the past we might not have been able to overcome early mistakes and adversity.

“We’ve created a belief where we believe any time we go out there, we have an opportunity to win. It might look different week to week, but we’re going to find a way to get it done.”

The Stampeders’ receiving corps is thinner with the absence of Damien Alford (concussion). Ajou Ajou, who was limited in practice this week with a neck issue, draws back in.

Linebacker Derrick Moncrief returns to the defence after missing three games with a hamstring injury.

Win and hope was all the Stampeders had in terms of playoff prospects. Calgary is the host city of the Grey Cup on Nov. 15.

“We’re just going to try to not worry about predicting the futures market and just play a good game, do our part, control what we can control. The push is to get to nine (wins), definitely,” said Stampeders head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson.

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“With Rene, we’d love to keep him kicking into November. It’s not in our hands, but let’s go play a good game against a great opponent, a hot opponent.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2026.