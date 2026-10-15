Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Stelco negotiations still on the table, Joly says amid layoffs

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted October 15, 2026 4:10 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Stelco proceeds with layoffs at Hamilton plant despite threats of legal action'
Stelco proceeds with layoffs at Hamilton plant despite threats of legal action
WATCH: Stelco proceeds with layoffs at Hamilton plant despite threats of legal action
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly said she is willing to negotiate if Stelco wants to come back to the table after the company announced layoffs of up to 500 workers.

At an unrelated announcement Thursday in Peterborough, Ont., Joly said she is still reviewing a letter from the company that was sent in response to her own letter, dated Oct. 5, in which she gave Stelco five days to respond to an ultimatum.

Joly said the federal government would be using the “full force of the law” if jobs are not preserved.

A copy of the letter from Stelco, dated Oct. 9, was obtained by Global News. The letter, written by Stelco’s president, Paul Simon, detailed the consequences that U.S. tariffs have had on the company.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ontario-based steel manufacturer announced last month that pressure from U.S. tariffs forced it to concentrate steel production at its Lake Erie Works plant in Haldimand, and halt production at its plant in Hamilton. Some employees would be offered transfers, but many would be out of work.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Our early September meetings with several senior government officials, including representatives from your office, led Stelco to believe that the government understood the market realities confronting Stelco’s Hamilton Works finishing lines,” the letter said.

It also said that the government’s representation that Stelco’s planned layoffs cause it to breach its undertakings is “false.”

“The CEO has been clear, he has been advocating for the imposition of U.S. tariffs on steel and steel makers here in Canada,” Joly said Thursday.

She said her offices are willing to continue conversations with Stelco, but reiterated her position from the day prior that financial penalties or a forced sale of assets could be imposed if the company continues to lay off workers.

Approximately 90 workers received notices last week, and the first layoffs took effect Sunday, the president of United Steelworkers local 1005 previously told Global News.

The remainder of the layoffs are expected to roll out over the course of three weeks.

“We’ve hired the best lawyers in Canada to help us to deal with that, and we will fight to keep the jobs in Hamilton,” Joly said.

Story continues below advertisement

She said the government is willing to take the matter to the courts, but did not say when that process would begin.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Stelco could face financial penalties and possibly be forced to sell its assets in Canada: Joly'
Stelco could face financial penalties and possibly be forced to sell its assets in Canada: Joly

– With files from Global News’ Ariel Rabinovitch 

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices