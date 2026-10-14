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Politics

Regina City Council debates concerns and involvement in Bell’s AI Data Centre expansion

By Andrew Kitchen Global News
Posted October 14, 2026 8:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'City Council debates concerns and involvement in Bell Data Centre expansion'
City Council debates concerns and involvement in Bell Data Centre expansion
WATCH: Regina City Council debates concerns and involvement in Bell's AI Data Centre expansion
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A motion for information and reporting on Bell’s AI Data Centre’s impacts on Regina residents sparked lengthy discussions from residents, experts and the President of Bell AI Fabric.

Mayor Chad Bachynski recused himself due to concerns about a perceived conflict of interest, and multiple delegates voiced their takes on the proposed quadrupling of Bell’s AI Data Centre Project.

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Councillors and residents seemed to be split fairly evenly on the issue, and ultimately, decisions lie in the hands of the RM of Sherwood.

Worth noting, Councillors revealed that they were not informed of the city’s decision to waive their rights to a secondary concept plan review for the original project. And a notice of motion was submitted by Ward 5 City Councillor Sarah Turnbull, seeking the right to review the expansion.

The discussions were intense, and as of publication, the council had not made a decision on whether to request a report from City Administration.

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