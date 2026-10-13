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2 comments

  1. rod
    October 13, 2026 at 9:44 am

    Only reason Kenny got in was to remove the evil witch Notley. Pair of clowns.

  2. Ed
    October 13, 2026 at 9:11 am

    Isn’t Nutley still Hooking??

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Politics

Former political rivals Notley, Kenney to unite at event ahead of separation vote

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2026 8:40 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta’s referendum is 1 week away: What should you know?'
Alberta’s referendum is 1 week away: What should you know?
WATCH: Alberta's referendum is 1 week away: What should you know?
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Two former premiers who were on the opposite ends of the political spectrum in Alberta will unite Tuesday to keep the province from quitting Canada.

Jason Kenney and Rachel Notley are set to speak at an event in the province’s capital.

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The Edmonton Chamber of Commerce is hosting them.

Kenney was premier under the United Conservative Party, defeating Notley’s NDP government in 2019.

The event comes days before Albertans vote on 10 questions in a referendum on Monday.

The most contested one will ask whether the province should stay in Canada or hold a second, binding referendum on leaving the country.

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