Former political rivals Notley, Kenney to unite at event ahead of separation vote

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Two former premiers who were on the opposite ends of the political spectrum in Alberta will unite Tuesday to keep the province from quitting Canada.

Jason Kenney and Rachel Notley are set to speak at an event in the province’s capital.

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The Edmonton Chamber of Commerce is hosting them.

Kenney was premier under the United Conservative Party, defeating Notley’s NDP government in 2019.

The event comes days before Albertans vote on 10 questions in a referendum on Monday.

The most contested one will ask whether the province should stay in Canada or hold a second, binding referendum on leaving the country.