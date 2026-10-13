More than 300 advance polls open across Alberta in historic referendum on separation

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Roughly 310 advance polling stations open across Alberta Tuesday in a historic vote on the province’s place in Canada.

Albertans are to begin marking an X on ballots listing 10 questions.

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The first nine focus on Canada’s Constitution and immigration.

The 10th and most contested one will ask voters whether they want to remain in Canada or hold a second, binding vote on quitting Confederation.

Elections Alberta has said it’s preparing for a record voter turnout in the referendum.

The official vote day is on Monday and results on the separation question are set to be announced the next day — Oct. 20.