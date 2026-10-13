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3 comments

  1. B.H.
    October 13, 2026 at 9:13 am

    This is not a referendum on separation. Saying so only confuses gullible people who vote with emotions, and zero critical thinking.

  2. Anonymous
    October 13, 2026 at 8:52 am

    Stop calling it a referendum on seperation. No one is separatinh after this vote.

  3. TGG
    October 13, 2026 at 8:40 am

    Say YES to the 9 and pick Option 2 and send Ottawa a message that their days of ignoring Alberta are OVER!

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Politics

More than 300 advance polls open across Alberta in historic referendum on separation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2026 8:33 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta’s referendum is 1 week away: What should you know?'
Alberta’s referendum is 1 week away: What should you know?
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Roughly 310 advance polling stations open across Alberta Tuesday in a historic vote on the province’s place in Canada.

Albertans are to begin marking an X on ballots listing 10 questions.

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The first nine focus on Canada’s Constitution and immigration.

The 10th and most contested one will ask voters whether they want to remain in Canada or hold a second, binding vote on quitting Confederation.

Elections Alberta has said it’s preparing for a record voter turnout in the referendum.

The official vote day is on Monday and results on the separation question are set to be announced the next day — Oct. 20.

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