Politics

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney intends to step down as UCP leader

By Staff Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 8:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta Premier Jason Kenney awaits fate from leadership review' Alberta Premier Jason Kenney awaits fate from leadership review
WATCH ABOVE: (From May 15, 2022) With the results of Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's leadership review just days away, his political future hangs in the balance. Sarah Komadina reports on what could be coming in the future for Kenney, even if he survives the review.

Premier Jason Kenney announced his intention to step down as leader of the United Conservative Party on Wednesday night.

He announced the move even though his leadership still maintains approval from just over half of the members of his party, the UCP announced in a livestream Wednesday night.

READ MORE: Kenney dismisses need for big number in UCP leadership review

When asked if they approve of Kenney as leader, 51.4 per cent said yes while 48.6 per cent said no.

In all, 34,298 votes were passed.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Why all Albertans should be paying attention to the UCP leadership review' Why all Albertans should be paying attention to the UCP leadership review
