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Canada

New Brunswick gives green light for 500 MW gas plant

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2026 11:29 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Push to stop New Brunswick’s Tantramar gas plant picks up momentum'
Push to stop New Brunswick’s Tantramar gas plant picks up momentum
WATCH: Push to stop New Brunswick's Tantramar gas plant picks up momentum – Jul 6, 2026
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The New Brunswick government has granted conditional approval for a 500-megawatt natural gas plant.

The green light comes after an environmental impact assessment and is based on a series of 45 conditions that must be met by the company building the station.

The province’s public utility NB Power says it needs the project to meet a sharp increase in power demand by 2028.

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The corporation has a 25-year contract with Missouri-based ProEnergy to set up 10 natural gas turbines in a rural area in the province’s southeast.

NB Power has previously said the proposed plant will help serve as a backstop when weather-dependent renewable power sources are not available.

And Nova Scotia’s energy operator has signed a 10-year agreement to purchase 100 megawatts of power from the future plant.

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The plant has previously been criticized by opposition politicians and environmental groups.

It’s scheduled to be in operation by 2028.

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