Petition to rename Nashville airport in honour of Dolly Parton gains traction

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A petition calling for Nashville International Airport to be renamed in honour of Dolly Parton has gained traction online following the country superstar’s death.

The Change.org petition calling for the airport to be named “Dolly Parton International Airport” has more than 133,000 signatures as of Thursday afternoon.

The petition was created by Nashville-based comedian Lydia Popovich in January 2025, but only gained around 50,000 signatures at that time, ABC affiliate WKRN-TV reports.

2:14 Dolly Parton’s legacy beyond music

Popovich’s petition was updated following the news of Parton’s death in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday at the age of 80 after a “brief battle with cancer,” her representatives announced.

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“On August 25, the world lost an angel. Dolly Parton left this earth to join her husband Carl in the heavens. It’s difficult to imagine a world without our Dreamer-In-Chief. How are we going to be okay without her magic to keep us safe? How can we shine without her light? The truth is, Dolly has dispersed the magic. It’s in the butterflies, the wildflowers, and on the breath of the children reading the words aloud of their first book. She has left us everything we need,” the petition description read.

“Since her passing, tens of thousands of additional supporters have visited and signed this petition. The outpouring of support has reinvigorated our mission — to rename the Nashville International Airport to Dolly Parton International Airport. A key decision maker, has responded to this petition; Tennessee State Senator Todd Warner has pledged to introduce legislation to make this change happen,” Popovich wrote in an update.

“We are so very grateful for his support and for ALL of the support coming in. Dolly deserves to be remembered and celebrated. What a wonderful way to share her light and magic across Tennessee and the world.”

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The petition has received support from Tennessee lawmakers, including state Rep. Todd Warner, who previously sponsored a bill to rename the Nashville International Airport to honour U.S. President Donald Trump. That bill faced opposition due to the estimated taxpayer costs and Warner ended up removing it from consideration after the Naming and Designating Committee voted against it 4-6.

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“Yes I will definitely introduce legislation to rename the BNA airport Dolly Parton International Airport,” Warner wrote on the Change.org petition page.

Warner also told WKRN-TV that this bill “will be one of the first bills that I file if someone doesn’t beat me to it in November.”

When Warner was asked whether he would prefer Parton’s name on the airport over Trump’s, he told the outlet, “I would be fine with Dolly Parton, and I think President Trump would be fine with Dolly Parton International Airport.”

2:03 Dolly Parton leaves local legacy through books

Nashville metro council member Russ Bradford is also supporting the proposed name change and has contacted members of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority.

“I’m proud to sponsor a resolution asking the Metro Nashville Airport Authority to consider renaming BNA to Dolly Parton International Airport,” Bradford wrote on the Change.org petition page. “Dolly Parton isn’t just a country music icon; she’s a global ambassador for our city, our state, and everything we love about Tennessee.

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“From her philanthropic work through the Dollywood Foundation and Imagination Library, to putting Nashville on the map for millions of visitors around the world, few people have done more to define what this city means to the rest of the world. Renaming BNA in her honor would be a fitting tribute to someone whose generosity and hometown pride have never wavered.

“I want to be clear about what this resolution does and doesn’t do: it’s a statement of support from Metro Council, urging MNAA to take up the idea.

“The final decision on any name change rests with the Airport Authority, not with Council. I hope that this resolution sends a strong signal of how much our community would welcome this change, and that MNAA will give it serious consideration.”

Airport authority board member Bobby Joslin told Axios on Wednesday that a 2010 policy prohibits naming the airport after someone until two years after that person’s death.

The policy also says the person must have made a significant impact on aviation in Tennessee, Joslin told Axios.

2:41 Five cool Dolly Parton facts you probably didn’t know

The Nashville International Airport took to Instagram to share images of its parking garages illuminated in pink after Parton’s death to honour her and “her lasting impact in Tennessee and around the world.”

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“The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) joins the entire nation and state of Tennessee in mourning the loss of a true legend, Dolly Parton. Dolly’s extraordinary talent, generosity and unmistakable spirit transcended generations, and her love for Tennessee left an indelible mark on our state and the world,” the caption read.

The MNAA also noted that it has received “several inquiries regarding the process for naming Nashville International Airport” since Parton’s death.

“Originally adopted in 2010 and most recently updated in 2024, MNAA’s Naming Policy establishes the criteria and formal process for naming buildings, spaces, facilities and streets owned by the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority,” the caption added.

“We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, fans and all those whose lives she touched, and especially those in her hometown of Sevierville, Tennessee and the rolling hills of Knoxville, Tennessee. Dolly Parton was not only a singer and songwriter but also a philanthropist and entrepreneur. Above all, she was a Tennessee legend who made significant contributions to our state and communities.”