FedEx employees say they reported voyeurism concerns to management, were told to ‘relax’

Several FedEx employees in Delta, B.C., are calling on the company to do more to protect their privacy, following allegations of voyeurism.
They told Global News that their concerns were raised to management in the past, but they were ignored.
On Monday, Delta police said it is suspected a recording device was hidden in a staff washroom at the Tilbury FedEx depot and employees alleged that those images were uploaded online.
“I was really shocked, and the first thing that came to my mind was like, ‘Oh my God, I could be one of them!’ Like, I was panicking,” Bara, a FedEx employee, said. Global News is not releasing her last name due to privacy concerns.
Last Tuesday, an employee was arrested and released without charges, police said.
FedEx said in a statement to Global News on Monday that he was terminated.
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Victim’s advocate Gurpreet Kaur, who founded Kaur Movement, said that since word has spread about the voyeurism investigation, several employees have been making damning accusations.
“Now I have seven people coming forward, including men, that have said that they saw him walking into the washroom, female washroom, several times,” she said.
“They reported him, but nothing was done.”
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Global News spoke to two employees who say they saw the suspect entering and exiting the women’s washroom at least three times in the last year.
They said they reported it to management and were told to “relax.”
Global News repeatedly asked the FedEx spokespeople about the allegations, but they did not directly address them. They did say that an internal investigation is underway.
Employees said they want to ensure their dignity is protected.
“We deserve to feel safe and private in the bathrooms that we use every single day,” Bara said.
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