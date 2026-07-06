Public assembly on police racism allegations in Montréal-Nord postponed

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A public assembly to provide an update on allegations of police racism in Montreal has been rescheduled to Aug. 11.

City spokesperson Camille Bégin says police asked to postpone Wednesday’s assembly because the civic funeral for a Montreal police officer killed by a shooter on June 22 is scheduled for Tuesday.

The city had planned the assembly after police Chief Fady Dagher announced that a 16-member patrol unit in the multicultural Montréal-Nord neighbourhood was dismantled due to allegations of serious racist misconduct.

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He said two of the officers involved could face criminal charges.

A public assembly discussing the Montreal police’s 2025 annual report was first scheduled for June 22, but was postponed after the allegations of misconduct were made public.

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Instead, the city said it would meet with the police chief behind closed doors that day and hold a public assembly July 8.

After the June 22 shooting, the closed-door meeting was postponed and the city says it has not yet taken place.

The city has not yet confirmed when the police’s annual report will be reviewed.