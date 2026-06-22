Montreal police chief to meet city officials behind closed doors over racism concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal’s police chief will meet with city officials behind closed doors over racism allegations involving officers in the city’s Montréal-Nord borough.

A spokesperson for the City of Montreal says members of the city council committee responsible for public safety will meet privately with Montreal Police Chief Fady Dagher.

Elected municipal officials had originally been scheduled to review the Montreal police department’s annual report at a public meeting.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Last week, the police force removed 16 officers from patrol duties, including two who were suspended and are under criminal investigation, over allegations of racist and discriminatory behaviour.

On Saturday, Quebec Domestic Security Minister Ian Lafrenière appointed lawyer Anne-Marie Boisvert as an independent observer to oversee the criminal and disciplinary investigations into the allegations.

The allegations have prompted calls for a public inquiry from community groups, while Black police employees have raised concerns about possible reprisals against whistleblowers who report racism or misconduct.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada has called for a public inquiry, while Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette has said she is open to one but wants the investigation completed first.