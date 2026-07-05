Recipe: Indonesian Gado Gado Salad

Indonesian Gado Gado Salad
(“Gado Gado” means mix mix in Indonesian)
Recipe (Serves 3-4 ppl)
For the vegetables:
- 4 large eggs
- 1/4 medium green cabbage, 1/4 medium purple cabbage
- 1 medium carrot (shredded)
- 1/2 cup green beans
- 2 cups of bean sprouts
- 1 cup of drained firm tofu (cut into 1 inch cubes)
- 1 cup tempeh (fermented soya bean cake) from Tempea
- 1 handful of cherry or grape tomatoes
- 1 cucumber (sliced or cubed)
- 1 medium lime
- 2 tablespoons neutral oil, such as vegetable or canola, divided
- Fried shrimp chips (cooked according to package directions if needed) can be found in any Asian stores (optional)
- Fried shallots, for garnish ( optional)
Make the vegetables:
- Place 4 large eggs in a large saucepan and add enough cold water to fill the saucepan about three-quarters full. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Remove the saucepan from the heat. Cover and let the eggs sit for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, make an ice water bath by filling a medium bowl halfway full with ice and cold water. Core and slice 1/4 medium green and purple cabbage into 1/2-inch wide shreds (about 5 cups). Trim the stem ends from the green beans.
- When the eggs are ready, use a slotted spoon to transfer the eggs to the ice water bath.
- Return the water in the saucepan to a boil. Blanch the vegetables one at a time in the boiling water in the following order, transferring each one with a slotted spoon to the baking sheet when cooked and returning the water to a boil in between each:
- Cook the cabbage until tender, about 2 minutes.
- Cook the green beans until crisp tender and bright green, 1 to 2 minutes.
- Cook bean sprouts until tender, about 45 seconds.
- Cut the tempeh and firm tofu into 1-inch cubes.
- Shred the carrot and put aside
- Heat 1 tablespoon of the neutral oil in a large nonstick frying pan over medium-high heat and cook the tempeh until golden brown and crisp. Transfer to a plate.
- Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of neutral oil to the pan. Pat dry the tofu as much as possible and then cook until golden brown and crisp. Transfer to the plate with the tempeh.
- Cut cucumbers crosswise into 1/2-inch thick rounds or into cubes. Cut 1 medium lime into wedges. Remove the eggs from the ice water bath, peel, and halve lengthwise. Wash cherry or grape tomatoes.
- Arrange all the vegetables, eggs, tempeh, and tofu on a platter or wide shallow bowl. Drizzle with about 1/4 cup of the sauce. Garnish with fried shallots. Serve with the lime wedges, fried shrimp chips, and the remaining sauce.
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Recipe Notes:
- Make ahead: The vegetables and sauce can be made up to 1 day ahead and refrigerated in separate airtight containers. Cook the tofu and tempeh when ready to serve to keep the crisp texture in adding to salad.
- Storage: Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to 5 days.
For the Peanut Sauce:
- Introducing Bali Bites Authentic Mild traditional peanut sauce; Available in vegan style (contains soya bean and seaweed)
- Spice levels – mild, medium and hot in the traditional style ( contains fermented shrimp paste)
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