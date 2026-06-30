$20K of STIHL products stolen from Ontario business found in N.B., P.E.I., say RCMP

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Police in Atlantic Canada say they’ve recovered some of the nearly $650,000 worth of Stihl products stolen from a London, Ont., business earlier this year.

RCMP say they searched four retailers on June 23 across Moncton, N.B., and the P.E.I. communities of Summerside, Charlottetown and Montague.

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Codiac Regional RCMP say police seized hundreds of Stihl products believed to have been stolen from the London business in February.

The Mounties say the estimated retail value of the recovered goods is about $20,000.

Police say they were contacted by a representative of Stihl on June 17 who believed the retailers were selling stolen products.

RCMP say they’re working with the London Police Service to examine how the Stihl products came into the possession of the retailers in New Brunswick and P.E.I.

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Police did not immediately respond to a request for more details.