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Weather

Alberta Parks declares local state of emergency as flooding traps 1,500 campers

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 29, 2026 3:40 pm
2 min read
Emergency officials block off highway 40 south of Canmore because of heavy rain and flooding making the road too dangerous to travel. View image in full screen
Emergency officials block off Highway 40 south of Canmore because of heavy rain and flooding making the road too dangerous to travel. Global News
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Alberta Parks has declared a local state of emergency in an area of Kananaskis Country because of flooding that has resulted in hundreds of people being unable to leave campgrounds in the area due to dangerous road conditions.

Alberta Parks staff and other emergency responders have been dispatched to the area, about an hour west of Calgary, to help evacuate campers, shut down roads and monitor infrastructure in the area.

Anyone who is already in the area is being advised to remain where they are, if it is safe to do so, while other potential visitors are being encouraged to postpone travel until conditions improve.

A photo of the raging Kananaskis River, located downstream from Barrier Lake, in an popular day use and hiking area known as the Widowmaker. View image in full screen
A photo of the raging Kananaskis River, located downstream from Barrier Lake, in a popular day use and hiking area known as the Widowmaker. Global News

Alberta Parks estimates as many as 1,500 people are unable to leave the area.

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In a post on social media, Alberta’s minister of forestry and parks, Todd Loewen, said William Watson Lodge and the Peter Lougheed Discovery Centre are available to provide temporary shelter to anyone who needs a safe, dry place to stay.

In the nearby town of Canmore, an evacuation alert is in place, with some residents being told to prepare to leave immediately if an evacuation “order” is issued and to have enough essentials packed to be away from home for at least 72 hours.

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“Rapidly changing conditions in Canmore’s steep creeks are threatening homes and infrastructure,” the town said in an update on its website.

The evacuation alert is in place for all residents in the Palliser area, located on the east side of Canmore, parallel to the Trans-Canada Highway (Highway 1) and the Bow River.

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The town is also advising residents to stay away from all creeks and rivers because “embankments are unsafe and conditions are unpredictable.”

In some “good news,” though, the town said in a social media post that it has “made it through the worst of the rain,” and the water flow in local rivers was expected to peak around 10 p.m. Sunday.

— with files from The Canadian Press.

Click to play video: 'Strathcona County homeowners deal with continuous flooding '
Strathcona County homeowners deal with continuous flooding 

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