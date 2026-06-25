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Crime

Calgary police release photos of suspects in South Asian extortion investigation

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 25, 2026 1:19 pm
2 min read
Calgary police have released photos of more than a dozen people who have been charged in relation to the ongoing extortion investigation involving members of the city's South Asian community, in an effort to solicit information from the public about them and their associates. View image in full screen
Calgary police have released photos of more than a dozen people who have been charged in relation to the ongoing extortion investigation involving members of the city's South Asian community, in an effort to solicit information from the public about them and their associates. Source: Calgary police
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Calgary police are asking for the public’s help getting information about more than a dozen suspects in the ongoing extortion investigation involving members of the city’s South Asian community.

Investigators say that since April 2025, there have been 49 extortion-related incidents in Calgary, with 19 of them involving shootings.

So far, 16 people face a total of 56 charges.

“Despite laying charges in a number of cases, these investigations remain active and ongoing, and additional assistance from the public is critical,” Supt. Jeff Bell of the CPS criminal operations and intelligence division said.

“We hope that by releasing these photos, community members can provide additional information to help advance our investigations.”

Bell credited co-operation from the public for the success of the investigations so far, which have been code-named Operation Orion and Operation Outage and are focusing on both the investigation and suppression efforts.

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Photos, along with more information about the suspects and the charges they are facing, have been posted on the Calgary police website.

More information about the suspects and the charges against them are posted on the Calgary police website. View image in full screen
More information about the suspects and the charges against them are posted on the Calgary police website. Source: Calgary police

“We will not stop until everyone involved in these crimes has been identified and held accountable,” added Bell, who emphasized that the people in the photos may be known in the community by different names and may have been encountered by members of the public under different circumstances.

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Investigators are also asking for the public’s help to locate Germanjeet Singh, who is wanted on warrants in relation to an extortion incident, and to identify suspects in two extortion events that occurred in the communities of Cityscape and Saddle Ridge.

Calgary police are also asking the public for information on the whereabouts of Germanjeet Singh who has a warrant out for his arrest.
Calgary police are also asking the public for information on the whereabouts of Germanjeet Singh, who has a warrant out for his arrest. Source: Calgary police

Anyone with information about alleged extortion activities or information related to these individuals, including their associates, is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

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Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.

Click to play video: 'Four men arrested in intercity extortion case'
Four men arrested in intercity extortion case

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