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Crime

NBSPCA investigating after dog reportedly dragged behind vehicle in Saint John

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 24, 2026 10:40 am
1 min read
NBSPCA logo View image in full screen
The New Brunswick SPCA (NBSPCA) is the only provincewide organization mandated to enforce animal protection laws. NBSPCA/Facebook
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The New Brunswick SPCA is looking for witnesses in Saint John, N.B., as it investigates a case of a dog allegedly being dragged behind a vehicle this week.

The dog is currently under veterinary care and has non-life-threatening injuries, according to the NBSPCA.

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The organization says police responded to the intersection of Itty Bitty Way and MacLaren Boulevard on Monday just before 7 p.m.

It was reported to the NBSPCA that at least one person “interacted” with the suspect on Samuel Davis Drive near the scene.

The NBSPCA, which is mandated to enforce animal protection laws, is investigating the case and is appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam or video footage of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the NBSPCA at 506-469-5882 or call Crime Stoppers.

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