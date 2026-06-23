Bailey Zimmerman faces felony charges for allegedly trashing hotel room

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Country music star Bailey Zimmerman is facing federal and criminal misdemeanour charges after allegedly trashing a hotel room in New Mexico and causing more than US$16,000 worth of damage.

According to a court filing on June 18, viewed by Billboard, People and Entertainment Weekly, prosecutors filed an arrest warrant against the 26-year-old singer, stemming from an incident on May 27.

Global News has not independently viewed the court filing.

Zimmerman was reportedly handed a felony charge for criminal damage to property over $1,000 as well as a misdemeanour charge of falsely obtaining services in New Mexico, Billboard reports.

2:17 A look back at Bailey Zimmerman: mom’s kitchen to tour with Morgan Wallen

The Rock and a Hard Place singer was scheduled to perform at the Sandia Resort and Casino in Albuquerque on May 27 but cancelled the show due to illness.

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“Y’all know there’s nothing I love more than getting out on the road and playing these shows for you, so it’s so hard for me to have to say this, but I have to reschedule tonight’s (5/27) and Saturday’s (5/30) shows. I have not been feeling well and have tried to power through, but I am not able to give you all the show you deserve,” Zimmerman wrote on Instagram at the time.

Global News has reached out to Zimmerman’s representative and the Sandia Tribal Police Department for comment, but has not received a response.

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According to the affidavit for the arrest warrant, obtained by People, hours before Zimmerman’s scheduled show, he “appeared to be exhibiting signs of intoxication” while dealing with staff members and during sound check.

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He allegedly stumbled into the amphitheatre “before tripping over the stage and falling backward.”

Zimmerman also allegedly destroyed a guitar and spat “toward a Sandia security officer standing nearby” before being driven back to the resort, People reports.

The resort reportedly gave Zimmerman a deadline to leave the property, but he became “disorderly,” which resulted in the resort calling the Sandia Police Department, according to the outlet.

The affidavit alleges that housekeeping entered Zimmerman’s room the next morning and found damage worth more than $16,000, including a broken phone and damaged TV, chairs and coffee table. Staff also reported a hole in one wall, stains on the carpet and two chairs missing, among other damages.

The resort also claimed that Zimmerman charged $400 in alcohol to the room and allegedly did not pay his bill.

Zimmerman went on to perform at the 2026 CMA Fest in Nashville on June 7, before heading to Canada for his Different Night Same Rodeo Tour.

His next performance is scheduled for Thursday at the Country Drive Music Festival in Nebraska.