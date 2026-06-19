Winnipeg’s Jonathan Toews announces retirement after NHL comeback

Jonathan Toews, a 38-year-old Winnipeger whose three Stanley Cups highlight a decorative professional hockey career, is retiring.

Toews, who returned to the NHL this past season after missing out on the previous two due to health issues, made the announcement at the Jonathan Toews Sportsplex in Winnipeg Friday.

Toews signed a one-year contract with the Winnipeg Jets in the offseason after ailments like chronic inflammatory response syndrome and long COVID put him on a hiatus from hockey.

He had been actively working toward an NHL comeback and said he was “grateful” when he signed with his hometown Jets last summer.

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“It’s a privilege to be standing up here to say goodbye the game of hockey and the NHL,” Toews said Friday.

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The Winnipegger spent 16 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks and won three Stanley Cups in five years as captain of the club. He also earned two Olympic gold medals, a World Championship gold, World Cup of Hockey gold and two World Junior gold medals with Canada.

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Toews played in all 82 games this past season and finished tied for sixth in scoring on the Jets with 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points. He was 62 per cent at the faceoff circle, which was best in the league among all regular centremen.

He was also nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey.

Toews thanked all his coaches and former teammates, such as Duncan Keith and Patrick Kane in Chicago, during his remarks.

He also gave a shoutout to Blackhawks fans for the support they gave the team.

“It was cool to see what winning championships meant in that city. It just reminds me all the time that that hockey is not just a game. It means a lot to people. As a young kid, you grow up really inspired to be great at what you do,” he said.

“But obviously you want to inspire people as well, so I think that’s the ultimate sign that it touched a lot of people.”

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Toews also showed love to his family for instilling in him the work ethic and commitment he became known for as pro player.

Finally, Toews thanked the entire Jets organization – from management to players and fans – for allowing him the opportunity to return to the NHL one last time.

“Sometimes I catch myself wishing that things have gone differently and I could have finished my career on a different note these last five years or so. But truth be told, I’m grateful for the struggle and the learning experiences I’ve been through,” he said.

“Lastly, thank you to our loyal Jets fans and the city of Winnipeg. There’s something special about being from the city. I’m so proud to be from Winnipeg and thank you guys for making this year so special. I hope I’ve represented you guys well over the years, so thank you very much.”