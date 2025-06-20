Winnipeg hockey hero Toews agrees to one-year deal with hometown Jets

Send this page to someone via email

One of Winnipeg’s most-decorated professional athletes is coming home.

The Winnipeg Jets announced Friday morning that Jonathan Toews is returning to his hometown next NHL season and suiting up for the Jets on a one-year contract.

Toews, 37, who grew up in St. Vital, is known throughout the hockey world for his impeccable resume — which includes three Stanley Cups in five years as captain of the Chicago Blackhawks and international acclaim for Canada, earning two Olympic gold medals, a World Championship gold, World Cup of Hockey gold and two World Junior gold medals.

His trophy case includes Conn Smythe, Selke and Mark Messier Leadership awards.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We are excited to add a proven winner like Jonathan Toews to the Winnipeg Jets,” general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said.

“It will be a unique opportunity for Jonathan to play for his hometown team. His talent, drive and experience will be a great complement to our club. We will withhold further comment until July 1.”

Story continues below advertisement

Health issues caused Toews to step back from his 16-season career with the Blackhawks, with ailments including chronic inflammatory response syndrome and long COVID keeping him off the ice, although he had been actively working toward an NHL comeback in recent years.

“I’m grateful to be making my return to the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets,” he said.

“It’s very special to come home and play in front of my family and friends in Manitoba. The Jets have been on the rise over the last few seasons, and I’m eager to join the group and help however I can.”