The coolest hipster band of 2026 is Rush. How did that happen?

As a life-long Rush fan, I, like millions of others, was heartbroken when the group came to an end 11 years ago.

With no fanfare whatsoever, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart played one last gig at the Forum in Los Angeles on Aug. 1, 2015. When the band wrapped up Working Man from their 1974 debut album, the 26th and final song that night, there was a quick goodbye, the house lights went up, and it was over.

I tagged along for part of that tour, and during it, both Geddy and Alex repeatedly gushed about the great time they were having. But there was also a cloud, because they’d agreed with Neil for one last road trip. At 63, Neil was starting to struggle to play at the same level he always had, and he, the perfectionist that he was, insisted that his body was telling him to quit. He wouldn’t budge, despite all the offers the band had on the table. A deal’s a deal, so Geddy and Alex had to accept that after 40 years, Rush was done. Neil’s death on Jan. 7, 2020. Sealed it.

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Except it didn’t. Geddy and Alex continued to jam together informally. They occasionally showed up to play live at events like the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts and a gig put on by the creators of South Park. Those were fun, but without Neil, there would never be a Rush reunion.

Except that there would. Paul McCartney gave the band a nudge. The reaction to those guest appearances was encouraging. And slowly, the idea of resurrecting Rush in some form didn’t seem like such a far-fetched idea. Geddy and Alex knew they had to be careful. I mean, who could replace The Professor?

Sometime in 2023, Geddy was tipped off to the existence of Anika Nilles, a German drummer with both a solo career and a gig playing for Jeff Beck. A lengthy getting-to-know-you period ensued, and she seemed like the perfect fit. After getting the blessing from Neil’s family for them to bring Rush back, plans were set in motion for the current Fifty Something tour.

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Lorne “Gump” Wheaton, Neil’s longtime drum tech, was brought out of retirement, and he and Anika set about building the perfect kit. The attention to detail was staggering, from the wood used for the shells to the size and weight of the cymbals, to the drum heads, to how everything needed to be tuned.

When the first tranche of dates was announced, there was skepticism. The guys were in their 70s. Alex had known issues with arthritis. Would Geddy’s voice still work? And, most crucially, would the Rush faithful accept a version of the band without Neil? Early ticket sales were shockingly good, so another round of dates was announced. And another. As things stand, Fifty Something will cover Canada, the U.S., Mexico, South America, the U.K. and Europe, ending on April 10, 2027, in Helsinki.

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After seeing the band make a surprise appearance at the Junos earlier this year, it has to be said: Rarely has a group gotten it this right when it comes to finding someone to fill the role of a key member. (It’s the second time Geddy and Rush have found the perfect drummer — Peart replaced John Rutsey after the first album). The Rush community has not only accepted Anika but also embraced her with a completely unexpected fervour. She is probably the most famous woman in rock at the moment. And it’s a glorious thing to see.

I bet I’ve watched every clip from the tour that’s been posted so far. Anika has been killing it every single night on every single song. No notes, 10/10.

Another thing you’ll notice about all these clips: Geddy and Alex are loving it — and their smiles show how much they’re enjoying playing with Anika.

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And now, just days into the tour, things have been going so well that the entire world is talking about this as a tour of the year, the kind of cultural event that we saw with Oasis in 2025 and Taylor Swift before that. The reviews and the vibes have been so good that Rush is suddenly hipper than they’ve ever been. Variety published a story headlined, How Did Rush Become the Hipster Band of 2026?

I quote: “Step (or fly) aside, Geese. Circle back later, Turnstile. Take five and go flaccid, Viagra Boys. There can only be one rock band that is unquestionably and certifiably the cool kids’ choice in 2026, and whatever indie cred the rest of you kids may carry, this town ain’t big enough for both you and Rush.”

Not only are long-term fans flocking to the shows (often in father-son/father-daughter combos), but the band is winning new fans and even converting haters, the snobs who once proclaimed that they would never, ever listen to Rush, let alone lay down hard cash for a ticket.

What we’re seeing on this tour is three beyond expert musicians (four, actually, because we should count keyboard Loren Gold, whose presence is allowing Geddy to roam the stage more) deliver a masterclass in not just prog but the joy of playing rock. This is the sort of playing we just don’t see much of anymore.

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Feeling validated? You bet I am. I’ve got plans to catch several shows before next April. You should, too. All the cool kids are doing it, something I never thought I’d say about Rush.