Cleanup underway after ‘nasty’ Alberta storm topples trees, damages roofs and buildings

Many homeowners and communities in southern Alberta were left with a huge cleanup job after a nasty storm rolled through the area on Tuesday afternoon.

The fast-moving storm was accompanied by heavy rain, hail and wind gusts exceeding 100 kilometres per hour in some areas.

“Wow, was it gusty,” said Global Calgary’s chief meteorologist Tiffany Lizee, adding that it not only caused “damage around the city” but dust storms as well.”

“The peak wind gusts (Tuesday afternoon) were 74 km/h, Lethbridge also had nearly 70 km/h wind gusts, Brooks the same, but Medicine Hat, as that severe thunderstorm rolled through just after 4 o’clock, they recorded a peak wind gust of 122 km/h. Just a nasty storm,” Lizee said.

View image in full screen Wind gusts in Calgary hit 74 km/hr, while Medicine Hat experienced peak wind gusts of 122 km/h during Tuesday’s storm. Global News

In Calgary, some residents of Lake Bonavista and Bonavista Downs were left to clean up a huge mess after the communities were pummeled by a “downburst” of wind that toppled trees, ripped off branches and left a trail of destruction.

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“It sounded like a 747 was literally coming in right over our garage roof and you could feel the vacuum inside the garage pulling the air out of it,” said Alan Campbell, who lives on Lake Sylvan Close.

“I rushed out — and that’s when we noticed this wasn’t just a gust of wind, it was really bad — so we hunkered down inside the shop for a bit — then went outside and looked around, up and down the street, and we saw that 60-foot (18 metre) spruce tree hit the ground, root ball and all. We came out into the alley we saw the trees hanging off the roof — just tree branches everywhere.”

View image in full screen One of the many trees in the southeast Calgary community of Bonavista Downs that was blown over by the sudden “downburst” of wind. Global News

“A downburst happens when cool air from a thunderstorm rushes down to the ground and then spreads out in all directions, causing a sudden burst of strong winds,” said Lizee.

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“When we look at storm damage, one of the first things we look at is which direction debris and fallen trees are pointing. If the damage is scattered all over the place, that could be a sign of a tornado. If the damage is pushed all in the same direction, it’s more likely a downburst. Downbursts can be just as destructive as a tornado and are sometimes even given a rating on the EF-scale.”

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The wild weather also left a trail of destruction through Wheatland County and the community of Gleichen, where the roof of the hamlet’s old courthouse was ripped apart, the community’s hotel was damaged and many trees were toppled.

View image in full screen One of the building in Wheatland County, east of Calgary, that was damaged by Tuesday’s storm. Global News

“We saw the storm rolling in and it got cold — and the clouds were getting very ugly,” said Bonnie Gibbons, who had her garden destroyed by the storm. “Almost like there were three different colours of clouds and going in different directions at different levels. It almost had a greenish hue to it — like greenish-gray and when it started, it started fast. The wind was so bad.”

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“The wind was blowing dirt, leaves, twigs, people’s bottles, planters, my garbage cans. Everything was flying,” Gibbons said.

View image in full screen This house in Gleichen was badly damaged when a large tree was toppled onto it by the wind. Global News

The strongest wind gusts across the province were recorded in the village of Ralston, located about 30 minutes northwest of Medicine Hat, where the winds peaked at 135 km/hr, and the hamlet of Rolling Hills, about an hour to the east of Ralston, where the wind gusts hit 131 km/hr.

Around 3 p.m., an Alberta Emergency Alert warning of a possible tornado was issued for the Rolling Hills area and later expanded to include the County of Newell and Cypress County, including Suffield, Redcliff and Medicine Hat.

Environment Canada said it received reports of two tornadoes, but so far, “there is insufficient evidence to confirm any tornadoes occurred.” However, it said the reports will be investigated further by researchers with the Northern Tornadoes Project.

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View image in full screen Mammatus clouds, which are often associated with severe thunderstorms, are seen in the Medicine Hat area, following Tuesday’s storm. Courtesy: Braydon Morisseau

The national weather agency said it also received a report of golf-ball-sized hail, about 4.5 centimetres in diameter.