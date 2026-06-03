Suspect released, manhunt resumes after fatal northern Saskatchewan shooting

A man who was arrested following a shooting in northern Saskatchewan earlier this week has been released with no charges, according to the RCMP.
A 28-year-old woman from the community, whose identity was not provided by police, died after a shooting in Pelican Narrows on Monday. A man was also shot and is expected to survive, according to a news release from the Saskatchewan RCMP. Two suspects were arrested, and both have since been released without charges.
On Wednesday, police released a video of a male suspect in hopes the public could help identify him. He is described as wearing all black and carrying a handgun and a cellphone, the RCMP said.
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An increased police presence, including officers from surrounding RCMP detachments, is expected in the community while Mounties continue investigating and searching for the shooter.
There is no “imminent risk to public safety,” police said in an RCMP news release.
“We know the community of Pelican Narrows is on edge because of this shooting, and other recent violent events,” said Insp. Ashley St. Germaine, acting officer in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crimes Branch, in the release.
St. Germaine said there are people in the community who have information but have chosen not to share it with police.
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Meanwhile, First Nations leaders want people to know the shooting “is not who we are,” according to Olivia Custer, the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (PBCN) councillor who represents Pelican Narrows.
“This is being done to us by organized crime, addictions (and) decades of neglect,” Custer said during a news conference Wednesday.
PBCN Chief Peter A. Beatty said the past few days have “been very traumatic for the community and our members that live there.”
“We are trying the best we can to get things back to some state of normalcy,” Beatty said.
Beatty said he and his team will fly to Ottawa next week to visit federal ministers. There, he said, public safety and access to health care will top the agenda.
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