Jason Kenney changing security after address exposed in Alberta separatist privacy leak

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Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney says reports that Alberta separatists are targeting and spreading his personal information has prompted him to alter his security but won’t stop him from speaking out.

“I’m not someone to live in fear,” Kenney said Thursday in a phone interview from Ottawa.

“In fact, it only encourages me to double down on however I can contribute to the pro-Canada side.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "In fact, it only encourages me to double down on however I can contribute to the pro-Canada side."

Earlier this week, Alberta’s Opposition NDP revealed a group seeking to have Alberta leave Confederation held a virtual meeting on April 16 to show a database containing names and home addresses of nearly three million Alberta voters.

The NDP said it has a video recording of the meeting and, in order to show how the app worked, Kenney’s name was searched and his home address was shown to everyone.

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The publicly accessible app was organized by The Centurion Project, a group seeking support for separatism ahead of a fall referendum.

The Centurion Project was not legally allowed to have the list, and Elections Alberta went to court and had the app shut down.

The agency and the RCMP are investigating. The Centurion Project has said it relied on a third party for the data and has promised to co-operate with investigators.

Kenney, an outspoken opponent of Alberta’s separatist movement, said when he saw his information circulating, he knew there would be trouble.

“I immediately thought, ‘Oh here we go.’ Because I’ve received no shortage of threats over the years, including since leaving office, from that crowd,” Kenney said.

2:00 Elections Alberta investigating if voter list posted online was illegal

He said he has been a target on social media for his stance against separation, mostly from individuals who bounce from one far-right group to another.

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“It’s filled with these people, and most of them are just over-caffeinated people with florid imaginations, posting from their basement, that are perfectly harmless,” he said.

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“But we’ve seen around the world that some of these people get so amped up that they can represent an actual threat.

“So I do take this seriously.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "So I do take this seriously."

Kenney was Alberta’s United Conservative Party premier from 2019 to 2022. Before that, he was a federal Conservative and served in prime minister Stephen Harper’s cabinet.

As federal defence minister and Alberta premier, there was always security with him, he said. But not now.

“You don’t (have security) as a private citizen, which is fine. But there are similar threats, and that’s been aggravated by this leak of personal information,” he said.

“I’m not going to talk about my personal security arrangements, but I’ve taken measures — prudent measures — since I learned about this.”

Kenney said the privacy breach isn’t just about him.

“Think of domestic violence victims, who might be hiding from their aggressors who could now have easy access to personal information as to their whereabouts, or journalists who might be on a hate list,” he said.

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“There are a lot of people who are very concerned about this, and rightfully so.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "There are a lot of people who are very concerned about this, and rightfully so."

1:57 UCP staff attended meeting about Alberta voter database before it shut down

Kenney said he has been speaking to authorities and is glad the RCMP are involved.

He is also consulting with lawyers about launching a lawsuit against those responsible for the breach.

“These guys have been doing a lot of outrageous things with little in the way of consequences.”

Kenney said the UCP had access to the full voter list when he was in charge, but nobody ever discussed using people’s private information.

“It would have been a firing offence,” he said.

2:08 Leaked voters list potentially damaging to Alberta’s separatist movement

Kenney has a long history with fringe right-wingers. A decade ago, he helped unite Alberta conservatives to create the UCP, and followed with a majority election win in 2019.

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Three years later, though, Kenney resigned after receiving tepid support in a party confidence vote. He had endured criticism from some members over what they felt to be onerous and unnecessary public health restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Danielle Smith then won the party leadership, with support from organizers including David Parker. Smith attended Parker’s wedding, but the two have since had a public falling out.

Parker founded The Centurion Project.

Premier Smith and her government came under fire this week, after the UCP caucus said a staffer attended the Centurion Project’s April 16 meeting

The NDP said the government should have notified authorities immediately. But Smith said the staffer didn’t realize there was a data breach.

On Monday, organizers fighting to have Albertans vote on leaving Canada submitted what they say are enough signatures to trigger a referendum question on it in October.

Smith has said she wants to keep Alberta in Canada, but if enough signatures are validated the issue would go to a vote.