Police to announce ‘enhanced reward’ in search for Fairview Mall shooting suspect

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Toronto police are set to announce an “enhanced reward” as investigators search for a man wanted in a shooting at Fairview Mall last week.

Officers are set to make the announcement at 11 a.m. Monday, almost a week after a security guard attempting to stop a robbery suspect was shot last Tuesday.

Police were called around 10:05 a.m. April 21 for reports of a shooting inside the mall, which is located at Sheppard Avenue and Don Mills Road.

A security guard confronted a man who had broken into a jewelry store and stolen merchandise. During that interaction, the security guard was shot, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

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Montreal resident Kyle Douglas Prouse, 53, is wanted and is also being sought by Durham police for a jewelry store robbery in Oshawa and an auto theft in Pickering in August 2023.

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“Both incidents are related as the stolen vehicle was used in the commission of the jewelry store break-and-enter,” Durham Const. Nick Gluckstein told Global News in an email last Thursday.

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“Prouse is believed to have stolen over $235,000 worth of jewelry.”

Toronto police allege Prouse drove away from Fairview Mall in a white van, travelling southbound on Don Mills. It was later recovered near Shaughnessy and George Henry boulevards. Police allege he then left that scene in a black Honda Accord.

Investigators said Prouse was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up, grey pants, a blue baseball cap, a white medical mask and black shoes. There were flecks of white paint on his clothing.

Police added that Prouse is also believed to have connections to Vancouver and Toronto.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.