Fairview Mall shooting suspect also wanted in $235K jewelry theft in Durham: police

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A Montreal man wanted after a security guard was shot following a robbery at Fairview Mall on Tuesday is also accused of stealing $235,000 in jewelry three years ago.

Toronto police said Wednesday that Kyle Douglas Prouse is also wanted in connection to a 2023 break-and-enter investigation in Durham region.

Durham Const. Nick Gluckstein told Global News in an email Thursday the investigation involves the robbery of a jewelry store in Oshawa and an auto theft in Pickering in August 2023.

“Both incidents are related as the stolen vehicle was used in the commission of the jewelry store break-and-enter,” Gluckstein wrote.

“Prouse is believed to have stolen over $235,000 worth of jewelry.”

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Toronto police said officers were called around 10:05 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting inside the mall, which is located at Sheppard Avenue and Don Mills Road.

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A security guard confronted a 53-year-old man, who had broken into a jewelry store and stolen merchandise. During that interaction, the security guard was shot, police said.

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A victim was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police allege Prouse drove away from the area in a white van, travelling southbound on Don Mills. It was later recovered near Shaughnessy and George Henry boulevards. Police allege he then left that scene in a black Honda Accord.

Investigators said Prouse was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up, grey pants, a blue baseball cap, a white medical mask and black shoes. There were flecks of white paint on his clothing.

Police added Prouse is also believed to have connections to Vancouver and Toronto.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.