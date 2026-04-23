Victim’s family says sentence in N.B. elder’s murder sends wrong message

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A teen has been handed down the maximum youth sentence in the stabbing death of a 71-year-old Wolastoqey elder from Sitansisk, also known as St. Mary’s First Nation, in New Brunswick.

Mark Brooks died from his injuries after being found stabbed outside a Tim Hortons restaurant on Fredericton’s north side on June 21, 2024.

The teen, who was a youth at the time of the 2024 offence, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to seven years — over half of which is to be spent in prison.

But he received credit for time served, meaning he will be released in July 2027 and then be under community supervision.

The now-19-year-old was 17 at the time of the offence, so his identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

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“I would like to apologize to the family. I regret what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions,” he said in court.

2:03 Sitansisk Wolastoqey community shows solidarity for stabbing victim

According to an agreed statement of facts read in court, an autopsy revealed that Brooks had been stabbed 17 times. The document also states police obtained a warrant and searched the teen’s bedroom, where they found a bloody bayonet in a backpack, as well as bloody clothing.

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CCTV video also captured the altercation — showing Brooks on the ground with one person, while another stood over him making stabbing motions.

The attack arose from a conflict between Brooks and several young people and the defence argued the youth’s reaction began as self-defence.

Outside the courtroom on Thursday, Brooks’ granddaughter said his death has been devastating for her family and the community.

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“I’ve had to watch my family crumble. I’ve had to watch my dad lose his dad,” Margaret Brooks said.

“My grandfather was a light in the community.”

Brooks, who was known by most as “Barnzie,” was regarded as a “beloved elder,” Sitansisk’s chief said in 2024.

“Barnzie had a heart of gold,” Chief Allan Polchies Jr. said in June 2024 after a bail hearing for the accused.

“Nation to nation, when Indigenous people — because of the history and generational trauma — [are affected,] it really affects us all.”

On Thursday, Justice Thomas Christie noted both the serious nature of the crime and its impact during sentencing. Christie said he was also taking into account the youth’s potential for rehabilitation, and the fact that he pleaded guilty.

The teen was sentenced under the Intensive Rehabilitative Custody and Supervision (IRCS) Program, which provides specialized therapeutic treatment for youth with mental health needs convicted of serious violent offences.

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The teen was initially facing the possibility of being sentenced as an adult, but the Crown withdrew that after he agreed to plead guilty.

But Brooks’ granddaughter believes the sentence is too lenient and sends the wrong message.

“I’m already in talks with our MPs and our MLAs and I’m working towards getting this before the [federal justice minister],” she said.

“The message this sends to our kids who are just barely 18 that they can go out and do whatever they want, and do whatever they please and get what, maximum four years in jail?”