3 teens arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of 71-year-old N.B. man

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Fredericton, N.B., say they have arrested three teenage suspects in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old man on Friday night.

Authorities say they received a 911 call shortly after 11 p.m. about a fight in progress on the 500 block of Union Street.

Officers arrived to find the victim critically injured with stab wounds. Emergency services rushed him to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say they quickly apprehended two suspects and later arrested a third who had fled. All three suspects are male: two are 17 years old and one is 15.

2:04 Two teens charged with murder after 16-year-old killed outside Halifax mall

Members of the Major Crime Unit, Forensic Identification Section and RCMP Police Dog Services assisted with the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The two 17-year-olds remain in custody pending court appearances, and the 15-year-old was released.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police could not provide Global News with further details or comment.

They ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous. Contact may be made online as well at intelligence@fredericton.ca.