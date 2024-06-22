Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 teens arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of 71-year-old N.B. man

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted June 22, 2024 3:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '4 teens plead not guilty in death of 16-year-old in Halifax'
4 teens plead not guilty in death of 16-year-old in Halifax
RELATED VIDEO: 4 teens plead not guilty in death of 16-year-old in Halifax – May 17, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Fredericton, N.B., say they have arrested three teenage suspects in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old man on Friday night.

Authorities say they received a 911 call shortly after 11 p.m. about a fight in progress on the 500 block of Union Street.

Officers arrived to find the victim critically injured with stab wounds. Emergency services rushed him to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say they quickly apprehended two suspects and later arrested a third who had fled. All three suspects are male: two are 17 years old and one is 15.

Click to play video: 'Two teens charged with murder after 16-year-old killed outside Halifax mall'
Two teens charged with murder after 16-year-old killed outside Halifax mall
Trending Now

Members of the Major Crime Unit, Forensic Identification Section and RCMP Police Dog Services assisted with the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The two 17-year-olds remain in custody pending court appearances, and the 15-year-old was released.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police could not provide Global News with further details or comment.

They ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous. Contact may be made online as well at intelligence@fredericton.ca.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices