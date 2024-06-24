N.B. community in shock after elder killed in what police call a ‘random’ attack

Send this page to someone via email

There was a show of solidarity outside the Fredericton courthouse Monday, as members of the Sitansisk Wolastoqey (St. Mary’s First Nation) came to a bail hearing for two youths accused of killing a community elder.

Some 200 people showed up, holding a drum circle and displaying homemade signs that called for justice.

Mark Brooks, 71, known by most as Barnzie, died from stab wounds last Friday night.

View image in full screen Mark Brooks, known by most as Barnzie, died from stab wounds last Friday night. Provided/Brooks Family

Police said the incident happened at around 11:45 p.m. between the old St. Mary’s Reserve grounds and the Union Street Tim Horton’s.

“This group of people, they connected, an altercation took place — a physical altercation took place — and it ended up with someone dying from being stabbed,” said Fredericton Police Chief Martin Gaudet.

“We know that they’re not known to each other, but they had a conversation, they had an argument, they had a physical altercation, and an assault with a weapon.”

He says it was a “random’ act and that investigators are still working to identify a motive.

Two 17-year-olds were charged in his death, one facing a second-degree murder charge, and the other teen facing an aggravated assault charge.

The identities of the two accused are protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Both appeared via video conference for a bail hearing, but the matter was adjourned until early July.

View image in full screen Barnzie’s family and friends surrounded his son to show their support outside the Fredericton courthouse. Anna Mandin/Global News

Outside the courthouse, Barnzie’s family and friends surrounded his son and shared memories of the man Sitansisk’s chief called a “beloved elder.”

“Barnzie had a heart of gold,” said Chief Allan Polchies Jr. “Nation to nation, when Indigenous people — because of the history and generational trauma — (are affected,) it really affects us all.”

The victim’s remains will be returned to the community Tuesday, and a traditional sacred fire will be lit for him before he is laid to rest Thursday.