Canadians are continuing to avoid travel to U.S., StatCan reports

Send this page to someone via email

New data released by Statistics Canada found the number of Canadian-resident return trips from the U.S. decreased 12.5 per cent from February 2025 to February 2026, marking the 14th consecutive month of year-over-year decline.

Some Canadians have avoided travelling across the border since early 2025, following the American administration’s trade war against Canada and U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to make the country into the “51st state.”

Canadian-resident return trips from the U.S. by automobile declined 12.3 per cent to 1.2 million in February 2026, with the number of return trips by air (749,500) decreasing 12 per cent compared with February 2025.

In contrast, Canadian-resident return trips from countries other than the United States were up 6.8 per cent on a year-over-year basis in February 2026.

1:43 Planning a trip to the US? Many Canadians say ‘no thanks’ despite tariff pause

Despite fewer Canadians travelling to and from the United States, the number of Americans travelling to Canada increased 5.9 per cent in February 2026, marking the second year-over-year gain.

Story continues below advertisement

American arrivals by automobile (830,700) were up 6.8 per cent year over year in February 2026, with arrivals by air (279,000) going up 4.8 per cent year over year.

Trips abroad by Canadian residents also decreasing

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Looking at international travel into Canada, 338,100 overseas residents arrived in Canada in February 2026, up 7.5 per cent from February 2025.

A “notable increase” was found in visitors from China, Taiwan and South Korea. The top three countries of residence for overseas visitors were France, the United Kingdom and Mexico, accounting for 31.7 per cent of all overseas arrivals in Canada.

Statistics Canada also states that Canadian residents returned from 3.3 million trips abroad in February 2026, which was down 5.5 per cent compared with the same month in 2025.

Story continues below advertisement

Travelling for upcoming trips this summer is set to look vastly different from years prior amid heightened political tensions across the globe.

Air Transat announced Wednesday that six per cent of its flights between May and October would be cut as the war in Iran spikes jet fuel prices globally, the airline said in a statement.

The airline cancelled 129 flights between June 20 and October 25, a spokesperson said, adding that “most of the capacity reduction comes from the prolonged suspension of Cuba.”

The ongoing suspension of flights to Cuba, owing to the fuel crisis in that country, will be extended till October as well.

WestJet passengers are also having to pay higher baggage fees starting Thursday as the Calgary-based carrier says it is dealing with “current global conditions.”

International Energy Agency executive director Fatih Birol also stated that Europe has “maybe six weeks or so [of] jet fuel left,” warning there may be flight cancellations “soon” if oil supplies remain blocked at the Strait of Hormuz.

1:53 New StatsCan data shows just how much U.S. border travel has dropped

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced on March 31 that fees would be rising for passports and other travel documents in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The increases, the government says, are to reflect inflation and service delivery costs, and will be in accordance with the Service Fee Act.

However, the federal government also announced a mandate of full, automatic refunds for passport or travel document fees if it takes more than 30 business days to process an application as of April 1.

The mandate became effective on that same day.