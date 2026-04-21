6 Ontario jail inmates currently on the run after accidental release, Ford reveals

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There are currently six Ontario inmates on the run, according to Premier Doug Ford, who says his solicitor general is doing a “great job” despite the dozens of people being mistakenly released from jails.

Speaking to reporters at Queen’s Park on Tuesday, Ford volunteered the fact there are currently six inmates at large in the province, promising to improve a wave of accidental releases in the province.

“There’s a lot of administrative mistakes that happen,” the premier said. “Let me be very clear — unacceptable. Totally unacceptable. There’s still six prisoners at large and they’re going to be captured.”

Ontario Liberal interim leader John Fraser, who has been pressing Solicitor General Michael Kerzner on the issue for days, said he only found out for the first time when the premier spoke.

“I’ve been asking the solicitor general days and days questions to get a specific answer: how many prisoners have been released since September 2025 and how many are out right now,” he said.

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“And I get an answer in the hallway when the premier’s in a scrum and he says there’s six… the premier knows these criminals got out, the premier knows what’s happening and they’re doing nothing about it.”

2:10 Dozens of inmates released from Ontario jails every year because of ‘errors or oversight’

Global News previously revealed more than 150 inmates were improperly released from Ontario’s jails over the past five years, something the government is notified about.

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Despite receiving the notifications — and being briefed on the topic in January 2025 — Kerzner implied he was unaware of the issue, promising to “get to the bottom of it.”

He has since been forced to apologize “unreservedly” to legislators for repeatedly and incorrectly claiming inmates who are wrongly released are immediately re-apprehended, when some are actually still missing months after their release.

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The premier backed his solicitor general on Tuesday, telling reporters he was doing well working with police and expanding jail capacity.

“That’s one aspect that happened,” he said of the accidentally-released prisoners, suggesting spelling errors could be part of the problem.

“Overall, he’s an extremely great individual, he works very hard and he’s going to build the capacity out of the correctional services. Was there a bleep? Yes. Was it unacceptable? Did I tell the minister? I did tell him, along with the deputies and the whole chain of administrators.”

1:57 ‘Has to be accountability’: Ford says after 150+ inmates released from Ontario jails in last 5 years

Critics, however, say Kerzner’s handling of the issue over the past week has left them sure he shouldn’t continue in the role.

“It’s not a blip, he shouldn’t have his job,” Fraser said. “I’ve been saying that for three days now. I don’t understand why he still has a job.”

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Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles said the episode undermined the government’s promise to focus on law and order.

“We’ve got inmates on the loose in the province and not only that but we’ve got a solicitor general who lied to the people of Ontario and refuses to take any responsibility,” she alleged.

Ford, who had previously said no more accidental releases would take place, eased expectations on Tuesday.

“We have to tighten it up,” he said. “Can I sit here and say there’ll never be an administrative mistake when they’re in the court? I wish I could. I can’t.”

Ford claimed some inmates “voluntarily went back and basically handed themselves in” after they were released by mistake.

The solicitor general’s office did not offer any extra information about the missing inmates, like what they had been charged with or where they are currently thought to be.