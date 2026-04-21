Ontario solicitor general apologizes for ‘imprecise’ answers on inmate releases

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Solicitor General Michael Kerzner apologized “unreservedly” for a series of inaccurate statements over the accidental release of inmates in Ontario, as he faces pressure over his handling and communication of the mistakes.

After Global News revealed more than 150 inmates were improperly released from Ontario’s jails over the past five years, Kerzner promised to “get to the bottom of the issue.”

He then told MPPs that anyone accidentally released from an Ontario jail was “immediately” re-apprehended, despite documents from his own ministry showing some were on the loose for months.

Facing calls from the Ontario Liberals to resign, Kerzner rose inside the legislature on Monday afternoon to correct the record.

“Last week in the house, I was imprecise in my language relating to the immediate re-apprehension of those individuals improperly released,” he told legislators. “I’d like to correct my record without reservation.”

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Kerzner said that when he repeatedly claimed inmates were “instantaneously” and “immediately” recaptured, he had intended to say police are notified as soon as the mistake is caught.

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“I apologize unreservedly to the members of this house for providing them with information that was not fully accurate.”

Immediately after, Associate Solicitor General for Auto Theft and Bail Reform Zee Hamid stood to issue the same apology.

4:12 Ontario’s evolving explanation for how it accidentally released 150 inmates

Ontario Liberal interim leader John Fraser, who grilled Kerzner on his changing story during question period Monday, suggested to reporters the solicitor general should step down.

“I have no confidence in the solicitor general. He can’t answer any simple questions, he won’t answer any simple questions,” Fraser said. “It’s about public safety; people deserve to know. It’s not just about us in here.”

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Kerzner also claimed inmates had been improperly released under the Liberals, who were in power eight years ago. His office did not clarify the data they were referring to or over what timeline.

The solicitor general said a move to digitally release documents would improve the issue, as well as hiring more correctional officers and building jails.

He repeatedly told reporters that police were notified and responsible for the next steps.

“I’m not blaming the police at all,” Kerzner clarified.

Kerzner added he was frustrated by the accidental releases, but refused to engage in any questions about when he first found out and why he had not addressed the issue.

“I don’t find the improper releases acceptable, I find them very, very bad,” Kerzner told reporters on Monday.