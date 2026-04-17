Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Some Ontario inmates missing for months, despite minister claiming immediate reprehension

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted April 17, 2026 6:00 am
3 min read
Click to play video: '‘Has to be accountability’: Ford says after 150+ inmates released from Ontario jails in last 5 years'
‘Has to be accountability’: Ford says after 150+ inmates released from Ontario jails in last 5 years
Since 2021, more than 150 people have been mistakenly released from jails across Ontario, internal government documents revealed to Global News. And this is an issue that first came to the province’s solicitor general, Michael Kerzner, more than a year ago. Asked how Kerzner’s delay on getting “to the bottom” of the errors is acceptable Thursday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford told our Colin D’Mello it was “unacceptable.”
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Several inmates in Ontario were still at large months after they were mistakenly released from jail, despite the solicitor general insisting they were returned to custody “immediately.”

After Global News revealed jails in Ontario had accidentally released more than 150 inmates over the past five years, an issue the minister in charge of the file was briefed on last year, the government vowed to “get to the bottom” of how the releases had happened.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was “furious” about the issue, and his solicitor general, Michael Kerzner, acknowledged “way too many” people were being mistakenly released.

Facing a second day of questions, Kerzner reassured MPPs on Thursday that any inmates mistakenly released were rapidly returned to jail.

“The deputy solicitor general for corrections reaffirmed this yesterday, that if there was an improper release, those people are immediately re-apprehended and put back in jail where they belong,” he claimed during an exchange in question period.

Story continues below advertisement

Pressed by the Ontario Liberals, Kerzner doubled down on his talking point.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s very simple; when there was an improper release, those people were re-apprehended instantaneously. I said that,” he insisted.

Later, he added, “When an improper release occurred, which was completely unacceptable, those prisoners were rearraigned and put back in jail almost instantaneously.”

Documents obtained by Global News, however, suggest the solicitor general’s answer wasn’t accurate.

In fact, several accidentally released inmates were still unaccounted for months after they were let go.

A spreadsheet, accessed using freedom of information laws and labelled as an “errant release tracker” for 2025, contains details of former inmates the province appears to have lost.

On Feb. 20, 2025, for example, an inmate was mistakenly released from Maplehurst Correctional Complex. A week later, on Feb. 27, another inmate was accidentally let out of Sudbury Jail.

At various correctional facilities across the province, inmates were accidentally let go on April 7, July 21, July 25, Aug. 15 and Sept. 8. As of mid-September, when the document appears to have been finalized, all were still considered to be unlawfully at large.

The records Global News obtained indicate that of 39 improper releases from January to September 2025, seven had been lost. The figure equates to 18 per cent of all accidental releases in the period not being re-arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

A political official with the Ministry of the Solicitor General acknowledged Kerzner wasn’t accurate when he said inmates were always immediately re-arrested.

In a background call, they said the minister had intended to refer to the fact that police are immediately notified, underscoring the majority are re-apprehended quickly, and accidental releases are a fraction of all inmates processed by corrections staff.

The official attributed the solicitor general’s inaccurate comments to the heat of debate in the legislative chamber.

Ontario Liberal Leader John Fraser had asked Kerzner for proof of his claim the province immediately reprehends.

“Maybe the minister just doesn’t know the file or doesn’t read his notes,” he suggested to reporters.

“Yesterday, 11 times we asked and nobody said, ‘It’s a problem, we’re going to fix it.’ And the next day, (they said) they were all arrested instantaneously. That sounds like a talking point that somebody gave him.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices