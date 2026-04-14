Toronto area to see heavy rain, prompting flooding risk across region

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The rain is already falling in parts of southern Ontario as Environment Canada warns of the potential of flooding due to heavy rain in the Greater Toronto Area.

According to a special weather statement in place, the agency says total rainfall of 10 to 20 millimetres is expected through Tuesday morning. It says water is likely to pool on roads and in low-lying areas.

Higher amounts are possible during thunderstorms.

The agency also said after a break in the rain later Tuesday, another round of heavy rain could impact the region Wednesday.

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The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for the region, noting the forecast suggests a “higher potential for flooding” from river systems. It says this could cause large amounts of water to flow into and overflow the rivers.

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As a result, the TRCA is warning people to avoid rivers, riverbanks, shorelines, and nearby trails and should consider them dangerous due to “rapidly changing water levels and stronger and faster flows.”

The authority added watersheds have already received three to nine millimetres of rainfall over the past 48 hours which could make it more difficult for the ground to absorb the water.

The special weather statement is also in place for other southern Ontario communities including Hamilton, Burlington, Caledon, Kitchener and Guelph with similar rain amounts in place. Flood watches are also in place for several of these cities.

People are urged to travel with caution due to the potential pooling on roads and flooding concerns and reminded not to drive, walk or bike through floodwater.