Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Toronto area to see heavy rain, prompting flooding risk across region

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted April 14, 2026 9:34 am
1 min read
A person carries an umbrella during a downpour of rain in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. View image in full screen
A person carries an umbrella during a downpour of rain in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The rain is already falling in parts of southern Ontario as Environment Canada warns of the potential of flooding due to heavy rain in the Greater Toronto Area.

According to a special weather statement in place, the agency says total rainfall of 10 to 20 millimetres is expected through Tuesday morning. It says water is likely to pool on roads and in low-lying areas.

Higher amounts are possible during thunderstorms.

The agency also said after a break in the rain later Tuesday, another round of heavy rain could impact the region Wednesday.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for the region, noting the forecast suggests a “higher potential for flooding” from river systems. It says this could cause large amounts of water to flow into and overflow the rivers.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result, the TRCA is warning people to avoid rivers, riverbanks, shorelines, and nearby trails and should consider them dangerous due to “rapidly changing water levels and stronger and faster flows.”

The authority added watersheds have already received three to nine millimetres of rainfall over the past 48 hours which could make it more difficult for the ground to absorb the water.

The special weather statement is also in place for other southern Ontario communities including Hamilton, Burlington, Caledon, Kitchener and Guelph with similar rain amounts in place. Flood watches are also in place for several of these cities.

People are urged to travel with caution due to the potential pooling on roads and flooding concerns and reminded not to drive, walk or bike through floodwater.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices