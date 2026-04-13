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Sports

Jurassic Park reopens for Raptors’ playoff run

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2026 4:29 pm
1 min read
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TORONTO – Toronto Raptors fans will soon be able to return to Jurassic Park.

Now that the team has secured its spot in the playoffs, Scotiabank Arena is reopening its tailgate area for fans to watch home and away games, starting with Saturday’s faceoff with the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the first round.

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The courtyard — better known as Maple Leaf Square but dubbed Jurassic Park during the Raptors’ post-season run — opens to fans two hours before each game, with the gates closing after halftime.

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Fans need a pass to attend, which they can get for free through a draw on the team’s app.

Aside from the big screens, the tailgate events are expected to have stage performances and special appearances from celebrities and team personalities, as well as prizes.

Maple Leaf Square will be closed to vehicles throughout the playoffs, and nearby Bremner Boulevard will be closed on a game-by-game basis when a tailgate is planned.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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