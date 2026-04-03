Town of Smithers extends private security contract at homeless encampment

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The small northwestern B.C. community of Smithers will continue to have private security guards patrol its homeless encampment until the fall, when the town’s mayor said she hopes another solution will be in place.

“I think the combination of the temporary winter shelter, that closed (March 31), and security and the seasonality – in that some people will find other accommodation during the cold weather – all made a difference in the winter months,” said Gladys Atrill.

Since the emergency warming shelter funded by BC Housing in the former Fabrications building closed, the town expects anywhere from 14 to 20 people will soon be living in the encampment, where approximately four to seven people stayed over the winter.

The town of 5,400 does not have a permanent homeless shelter, and the encampment on the edge of Veterans Peace Park across from the municipal hall has been expanding since 2020.

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Last year, Smithers council approved spending up to $234,000 annually for private security to monitor the officially designated Temporary Overnight Sheltering Area (TOSA) and conduct roving patrols of the downtown core.

Two Blue Hawk Security guards started Oct. 1, 2025 on a six-month trial basis, and to help maintain public safety, the town has extended their contract for overnight weekday and 24/7 weekend patrols until November 2026.

“It’s money that we’ve made the decision to spend in order to try to create the best circumstance that we can for everyone,” Atrill told Global News. “We are hoping that by next fall there is something in place and you know, what exactly it looks like I don’t know, but it will provide ideally, some shelter, the services that the shelter provided.”

View image in full screen The homeless encampment in Smithers will remain until the fall, officials say, when they hope a more permanent solution will be available. Town of Smithers

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In February, the town of Smithers said it was selected as one of the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs and BC Housing’s HEART and HEARTH communities.

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Funded by the province under the Belonging in BC Homelessness Plan, Homeless Encampment Action Response Teams or (HEART) increase coordinated outreach services, while Homeless Encampment Action Response Temporary Housing or (HEARTH), helps create new shelter and temporary housing spaces.

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Smithers, according to BC Housing, is one of 15 local governments partnering with the province to put in place HEART and/or HEARTH.

“The HEART and HEARTH program focuses on both outreach and housing support, helping people with addiction and mental health challenges connect with services, while also providing physical shelter and pathways toward stable housing,” said Smithers community services director Samantha LeBlanc in an email.

BC Housing and Smithers will explore opportunities for a HEARTH site.

“We’re in conversation right now…on a permanent shelter space, location, and the supports to make sure it’s well integrated into the community,” said B.C. Housing Minister Christine Boyle Thursday.

The town said it will work closely with BC Housing to explore options for shelter opportunities and increased outreach supports for those who need it most.

“Council has also asked for clear public engagement as part of the process with BC Housing, so that we can seek solutions that our community supports,” said Smithers community services director Samantha LeBlanc in an email.

“The HEART and HEARTH program in Smithers as well as a permanent supportive housing project that were working closely with mayor and council on there will both continue to make a difference as well, in bringing people indoors,” Boyle told Global News in an interview.

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“I know there’s no solution that everyone will love but I appreciate very much that the ministry and the minister have reached out,” Atrill said. “We’re going to walk down this path together and see what is the best we can do for this period of time before the permanent housing and shelter open.”

View image in full screen The homeless encampment in Smithers will remain until the fall, officials say, when they hope a more permanent solution will be available. Town of Smithers

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The Alfred Avenue project was announced in January 2024, and will provide 40 supportive housing units along with 20 permanent shelter beds.

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According to BC Housing, construction is expected to start this summer with an estimated opening date of spring 2028.

Bulkley Valley Harm Reduction Society, which operated the temporary winter shelter at 3892 3rd Avenue, directed an interview request to BC Housing.