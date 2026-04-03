Town of Smithers extends private security contract at homeless encampment

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6 comments

  1. Grace
    April 5, 2026 at 8:49 pm

    Really !
    Fence them in like their the problem??
    Just like in Abbotsford BC , were not animals that need to be caged nor herded , in directions of ‘ anywhere but here’!!! Done tired of your peoples (general) hang ups.Homeless peeps deserve respect.Hard to respect your demanding orders ,when treated in a way as this fence I see ,containment.Not cool

  2. Noah Liguori
    April 5, 2026 at 5:23 pm

    This is quite a social commentary. Spending well over 200 k $ a year, say 1.1 million in 5 years to watch a handful of tenters? This is not a measured or sensible mindset. In Smithers you could build a permanent building with suites for that many people, or perhaps more. The fact the money is spent on security tells you that the problem is not really housing but behaviors related to mental illness and/ or addiction. This is a really unfruitful and non productive waste of hard earned tax payer money. There needs to be a more up stream mentality with meaningful value and recognition of the reality. Have a program based ” therapeutic community” that addresses the real issues, and or a work based model that has expectations, and therapy if indicated, rather than an endless, pointless collection of chain link fenced urban campers with very expensive security.

  3. Fed up Canadian
    April 5, 2026 at 7:28 am

    In the picture those are expensive bike frames and suspension… homeless but 10k in bikes?? I believe the province in municipalities have to start managing this and not leaving it up to the people.This is affecting businesses.It’s actually closing businesses.The theft rate has gone through the roof the drug rate has gone through the roof this is all a big fail on canada, from federal to provincial, to municipal, and they wash their hands of it.And leave it up to the public ridiculous

  4. Aaron Lauzon
    April 4, 2026 at 10:08 pm

    How about spending that money on helping get them off the streets instead of using that for security guards.

  5. nacho business
    April 4, 2026 at 12:19 am

    We should have the homeless clearing the deadfall and pine beetle trees. Qualified fellers cut the trees, homeless skid, them out with rescue horses + stack and load trucks. The wood is sold for firewood or used to generate electricity. House the homeless in atco trailers where they can get addictions treatment + 3 hots and a cot.

  6. David Best
    April 3, 2026 at 10:42 pm

    Encouraging homeless to get jobs would be a good start. Those who need drug or MHA help, get it done. But doing nothing and waiting till the Fall helps no one.

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Politics

Town of Smithers extends private security contract at homeless encampment

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted April 3, 2026 9:41 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Smithers extends security contract at encampment'
Smithers extends security contract at encampment
The small northwestern B.C. community of Smithers has extended the security contract for its homeless encampment until the fall, when the town's mayor says she hopes another solution will be in place. Kristen Robinson reports.
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The small northwestern B.C. community of Smithers will continue to have private security guards patrol its homeless encampment until the fall, when the town’s mayor said she hopes another solution will be in place.

“I think the combination of the temporary winter shelter, that closed (March 31), and security and the seasonality – in that some people will find other accommodation during the cold weather – all made a difference in the winter months,” said Gladys Atrill.

Since the emergency warming shelter funded by BC Housing in the former Fabrications building closed, the town expects anywhere from 14 to 20 people will soon be living in the encampment, where approximately four to seven people stayed over the winter.

The town of 5,400 does not have a permanent homeless shelter, and the encampment on the edge of Veterans Peace Park across from the municipal hall has been expanding since 2020.

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Last year, Smithers council approved spending up to $234,000 annually for private security to monitor the officially designated Temporary Overnight Sheltering Area (TOSA) and conduct roving patrols of the downtown core.

Two Blue Hawk Security guards started Oct. 1, 2025 on a six-month trial basis, and to help maintain public safety, the town has extended their contract for overnight weekday and 24/7 weekend patrols until November 2026.

“It’s money that we’ve made the decision to spend in order to try to create the best circumstance that we can for everyone,” Atrill told Global News. “We are hoping that by next fall there is something in place and you know, what exactly it looks like I don’t know, but it will provide ideally, some shelter, the services that the shelter provided.”

 

The homeless encampment in Smithers will remain until the fall, officials say, when they hope a more permanent solution will be available. View image in full screen
The homeless encampment in Smithers will remain until the fall, officials say, when they hope a more permanent solution will be available. Town of Smithers
Click to play video: 'Town of Smithers spending to improve public safety'
Town of Smithers spending to improve public safety

In February, the town of Smithers said it was selected as one of the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs and BC Housing’s HEART and HEARTH communities.

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Funded by the province under the Belonging in BC Homelessness Plan, Homeless Encampment Action Response Teams or (HEART) increase coordinated outreach services, while Homeless Encampment Action Response Temporary Housing or (HEARTH), helps create new shelter and temporary housing spaces.

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Smithers, according to BC Housing, is one of 15 local governments partnering with the province to put in place HEART and/or HEARTH.

“The HEART and HEARTH program focuses on both outreach and housing support, helping people with addiction and mental health challenges connect with services, while also providing physical shelter and pathways toward stable housing,” said Smithers community services director Samantha LeBlanc in an email.

BC Housing and Smithers will explore opportunities for a HEARTH site.

“We’re in conversation right now…on a permanent shelter space, location, and the supports to make sure it’s well integrated into the community,” said B.C. Housing Minister Christine Boyle Thursday.

The town said it will work closely with BC Housing to explore options for shelter opportunities and increased outreach supports for those who need it most.

“Council has also asked for clear public engagement as part of the process with BC Housing, so that we can seek solutions that our community supports,” said Smithers community services director Samantha LeBlanc in an email.

“The HEART and HEARTH program in Smithers as well as a permanent supportive housing project that were working closely with mayor and council on there will both continue to make a difference as well, in bringing people indoors,” Boyle told Global News in an interview.

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“I know there’s no solution that everyone will love but I appreciate very much that the ministry and the minister have reached out,” Atrill said. “We’re going to walk down this path together and see what is the best we can do for this period of time before the permanent housing and shelter open.”

The homeless encampment in Smithers will remain until the fall, officials say, when they hope a more permanent solution will be available. View image in full screen
The homeless encampment in Smithers will remain until the fall, officials say, when they hope a more permanent solution will be available. Town of Smithers
Click to play video: 'Smithers tackles street disorder'
Smithers tackles street disorder

The Alfred Avenue project was announced in January 2024, and will provide 40 supportive housing units along with 20 permanent shelter beds.

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According to BC Housing, construction is expected to start this summer with an estimated opening date of spring 2028.

Bulkley Valley Harm Reduction Society, which operated the temporary winter shelter at 3892 3rd Avenue, directed an interview request to BC Housing.

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