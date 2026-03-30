Woman sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison for Langley burning attack

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A woman has been sentenced to 35.5 months or just under three years in prison in a 2025 attack in Langley, where RCMP said another woman was intentionally set on fire.

Samantha Elizabeth Florence Hall, who turns 27 this year, pleaded guilty last fall to aggravated assault, and was sentenced on March 4 in Surrey Provincial Court.

On July 12, 2025, at approximately 6:35 p.m., RCMP said they responded to a woman in distress at the Langley City Bus Loop near the 20300 block of Fraser Highway and Cascades Casino.

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At the time, staff at the Coast Langley Hotel & Convention Centre told Global News a woman, whose face appeared shiny, ran into the lobby screaming, and security called for help.

Police said the 37-year-old victim suffered severe burns and was hospitalized for urgent medical treatment.

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RCMP said it did not appear to be a random act.

“We believe the victim was deliberately exposed to an unknown substance, resulting in serious burns consistent with an intentional act,” Sgt. Zynal Sharoom said on July 14, 2025.

After issuing a public plea for surveillance and dash camera footage, RCMP said they gathered video evidence from a critical area and confirmed some sort of accelerant was thrown towards the victim.

“The victim was lit on fire,” said Sharoom. “What that accelerant was is still being evaluated, and it will take some time for us to know what it was.”

Hall has been detained in custody since her arrest on July 15, 2025.

With enhanced credit for time already spent in jail, Hall will serve another two years in custody.

The BC Prosecution Service said the court also imposed a 10-year weapons/firearms prohibition and a DNA order.