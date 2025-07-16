Menu

Crime

Woman, 25, charged in connection with leaving unknown woman with burns in Langley

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 16, 2025 8:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Attack in Langley leaves woman with serious burns'
Attack in Langley leaves woman with serious burns
WATCH: Langley RCMP say they are investigating an attack over the weekend that left a woman with serious burns. As Kristen Robinson reports, police say the attack did not appear to be random.
A 25-year-old woman has now been charged in connection with exposing an unknown woman to a substance, leaving her with serious burns in Langley, B.C.

The RCMP said it happened at the transit bus loop near 204 Street and Logan Avenue on July 12.

On July 15, officers found and arrested 25-year-old Samantha Elizabeth Florence Hall in connection with the alleged assault.

She has now been charged with aggravated assault and remains in custody pending her next court appearance.

On Monday, Langley RCMP said the 33-year-old victim was intentionally attacked but a motive for the attack remains unknown.

Officers from our Serious Crime Unit worked tirelessly for the past several days to advance this investigation, Sgt. Zynal Sharoom of the Langley RCMP said in a statement.

Conventional police techniques played a key role in moving this case forward. Our investigation into the circumstances leading up to this serious crime remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed this incident and has not yet spoken with the police is urged to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 and quote file 2025-22290.

