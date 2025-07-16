Woman, 25, charged in connection with leaving unknown woman with burns in Langley

A 25-year-old woman has now been charged in connection with exposing an unknown woman to a substance, leaving her with serious burns in Langley, B.C.
The RCMP said it happened at the transit bus loop near 204 Street and Logan Avenue on July 12.
On July 15, officers found and arrested 25-year-old Samantha Elizabeth Florence Hall in connection with the alleged assault.
She has now been charged with aggravated assault and remains in custody pending her next court appearance.
On Monday, Langley RCMP said the 33-year-old victim was intentionally attacked but a motive for the attack remains unknown.
Officers from our Serious Crime Unit worked tirelessly for the past several days to advance this investigation, Sgt. Zynal Sharoom of the Langley RCMP said in a statement.
Conventional police techniques played a key role in moving this case forward. Our investigation into the circumstances leading up to this serious crime remains ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed this incident and has not yet spoken with the police is urged to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 and quote file 2025-22290.
