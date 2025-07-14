Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

33-year-old woman intentionally set on fire on Langley street, police say

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 14, 2025 3:47 pm
1 min read
Langley RCMP said a woman was intentionally set on fire on Saturday around 6:35 p.m. View image in full screen
Langley RCMP said a woman was intentionally set on fire on Saturday around 6:35 p.m. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A woman suffered severe burns and needed urgent medical treatment after she was intentionally set on fire, police said.

Langley, B.C., RCMP responded to reports of a woman in distress on Saturday at approximately 6:35 p.m. in the 20300 block of Fraser Highway.

Officers found a 33-year-old woman suffering from severe burns.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This does not appear to be a random act. We believe the victim was deliberately exposed to an unknown substance, resulting in serious burns consistent with an intentional act, Sgt. Zynal Sharoom of the Langley RCMP said in a statement.

We’re urging anyone who may have information about this incident to contact our investigators.

Trending Now

A motive for the attack or any details about the victim have not been released at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area at the time or may have dash camera footage.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or has relevant video evidence is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 and quote file number 2025-22290.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices