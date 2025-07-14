33-year-old woman intentionally set on fire on Langley street, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A woman suffered severe burns and needed urgent medical treatment after she was intentionally set on fire, police said.

Langley, B.C., RCMP responded to reports of a woman in distress on Saturday at approximately 6:35 p.m. in the 20300 block of Fraser Highway.

Officers found a 33-year-old woman suffering from severe burns.

This does not appear to be a random act. We believe the victim was deliberately exposed to an unknown substance, resulting in serious burns consistent with an intentional act, Sgt. Zynal Sharoom of the Langley RCMP said in a statement.

We’re urging anyone who may have information about this incident to contact our investigators.

A motive for the attack or any details about the victim have not been released at this time.

Police are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area at the time or may have dash camera footage.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or has relevant video evidence is asked to contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 and quote file number 2025-22290.