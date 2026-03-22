2 hikers among 14 rescued from B.C. mountain, officials say 1 in critical condition

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The search and rescue team from Metro Vancouver’s North Shore says two hikers among a group of 14 had to be rescued and hospitalized, with one in critical condition, after falling in snowy conditions on Mount Brunswick.

A social media post from North Shore Rescue says the team was called Saturday to assist its counterpart in nearby Lions Bay rescue the pair in an effort that involved two helicopters and rope systems set up in steep terrain.

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The team says the trouble began when a woman in the hiking group slipped and fell a significant distance, injuring herself.

It says a second person in the group then tried to climb down to her, but he also slipped and fell, seriously injuring himself.

North Shore Rescue says an emergency room doctor was among the members lowered down to the man, who had come to rest above a waterfall.

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The statement issued at 9:23 p.m. Saturday says the man was hoisted out, transferred to emergency health services personnel and taken to hospital in critical condition, while a team from a second helicopter secured the woman.

The woman was provided first aid and taken to hospital, but the post from North Shore Rescue does not include details about her condition.

Photos taken from a helicopter and posted by the team show the hikers fell down the snow-covered mountain dotted with trees and rocky outcroppings.