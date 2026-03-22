Parts of Nova Scotia, Quebec get early spring blast of snow

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A late winter blast of snow is set to fall over parts of Quebec and Atlantic Canada just two days after the first official day of spring, with the first flakes starting on Sunday.

In Quebec, a total of nearly 10 centimetres of snow will fall on Sunday in parts of the Greater Montreal Area, Monteregie, Drummondville and Estrie.

Environment Canada says residents can expect the snowfall rates of two centimetres per hour at times.

Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected in much of Nova Scotia starting late Sunday afternoon, reaching from the southwestern shore around Digby over to Halifax counties.

The weather system is expected to reach the Halifax Regional Municipality by Sunday evening.

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The heaviest snow is forecast to fall Sunday evening and into Monday morning, with the potential for it to intensify again.

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Environment Canada cautions the snow is expected to be wet and heavy as temperatures remain near the freezing mark.

Parts of northern Nova Scotia could see the snow start to move in early Monday morning, reaching Cape Breton by mid-morning. The snow will continue into Tuesday morning.

The weather agency adds that some parts of the Atlantic coast could see snow mix with ice pellets on Monday evening, but it’s uncertain where it will fall.

Even higher amounts of snow could hit Newfoundland on Monday, with yellow winter storm watches in place for the island’s southern, central and northeastern regions. Orange winter storm watches are in place for much of eastern Newfoundland.

The majority of the island is expected to see between 20 to 30 cm and northerly wind gusts of 80 to 100 km/h starting Monday night and continuing into Tuesday.

People are cautioned to be careful on the roads as visibility could be reduced to near zero at times.

Meanwhile, eastern Newfoundland could see between 30 to 50 cm of snow beginning Monday evening until Tuesday night. Wind gusts Tuesday could hit 60 km/h, but rise to between 80 and 100 km/h in the night.

Environment Canada warns the snow will transition to ice pellets and freezing rain to rain on Tuesday as temperatures rise above zero. A second period of poor visibility is possible on Tuesday night due to blowing snow as temperatures fall once again.