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1 comment

  1. Dee Ironside
    March 20, 2026 at 12:58 pm

    And how will Canada assist Iran’s neighbours with their missile issue? The Liberals have degraded the Canadian military to the point all we can do is teach these countries how to chop wood and haul water for the countries that can fight. These idiots in Ottawa have not even replenished the ammo they gave away to Ukraine.

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Canada

Anand states any role in Iran war must fit ‘legal and policy frameworks’

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2026 12:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Anand reiterates Canada will not participate in Iran war'
Anand reiterates Canada will not participate in Iran war
Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand was in Turkey on Tuesday. She reiterated that Canada wasn't consulted by the United States and Israel before they launched strikes on Iran, and that Canada has no intention of being involved in the military action in the Middle East.
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Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand’s office is clarifying the conditions under which Canada would get involved in the American and Israeli war against Iran.

The Liberals have repeatedly said they weren’t consulted on the war and have no intent to join it, pushing for diplomatic off-ramps for the conflict which has spiked global fuel prices.

Prime Minister Mark Carney endorsed a statement after it was released by allies Thursday, expressing a willingness to contribute to efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz which Iran has blockaded.

Click to play video: 'Canada to double non-U.S. trade as Anand pushes new global strategy'
Canada to double non-U.S. trade as Anand pushes new global strategy

Defence Minister David McGuinty added that Canada is “considering” aiding Iran’s neighbours to defend themselves, if they seek assistance from the NATO alliance.

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Anand’s office is adding that any potential support from Canada would be guided by local needs, as well as Canada’s laws and policies, and consultations with partners and allies.

Her spokesperson says Canada is still focused on diplomacy to lower tensions, and to stop attacks by all players on energy infrastructure.

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