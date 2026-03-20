Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

TransAlta investigates after Wolfe Island wind turbine loses a blade

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 20, 2026 10:39 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'TransAlta confirms Wolfe Island wind turbine lost blade during high winds, investigation underway'
TransAlta confirms Wolfe Island wind turbine lost blade during high winds, investigation underway
An unusual incident took place on Wolfe Island this week, as one of the 86 wind turbines on the island lost a blade. The company is investigating the situation and the community's mayor says there's no reason for residents to be concerned. Jesse Reynolds has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An investigation is underway after a wind turbine on Wolfe Island lost a blade earlier this week.

TransAlta, the operator of the island’s more than 80 wind turbines, confirmed the failure occurred during high wind conditions.

“The site was immediately taken offline and the area around the turbine secured,” the company said in a statement. “There were no injuries reported. TransAlta has activated its incident management process, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the failure.”

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Frontenac Islands Mayor Judy Greenwood-Speers noted that the blade fell directly to the base of the turbine, avoiding any injuries or property damage. She emphasized that she has “no concern at all” regarding immediate safety for residents.

However, the mayor acknowledged she has been largely left in the dark and is eager to learn the root cause.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m more curious to find out whether it was metal fatigue or just a lack of security from the maintenance piece,” she said.

This marks the first such incident at the site, which has been operating for nearly two decades.

“That’s the very first time out of 86 turbines … nearly 20 years at this site,” Greenwood-Speers added.

Despite the failure, the mayor stated she has no issues with TransAlta’s overall operations on the island.

As a precaution, the entire wind farm has been shut down while the company conducts its investigation. TransAlta stated it will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices