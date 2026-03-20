TransAlta investigates after Wolfe Island wind turbine loses a blade

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An investigation is underway after a wind turbine on Wolfe Island lost a blade earlier this week.

TransAlta, the operator of the island’s more than 80 wind turbines, confirmed the failure occurred during high wind conditions.

“The site was immediately taken offline and the area around the turbine secured,” the company said in a statement. “There were no injuries reported. TransAlta has activated its incident management process, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the failure.”

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Frontenac Islands Mayor Judy Greenwood-Speers noted that the blade fell directly to the base of the turbine, avoiding any injuries or property damage. She emphasized that she has “no concern at all” regarding immediate safety for residents.

However, the mayor acknowledged she has been largely left in the dark and is eager to learn the root cause.

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“I’m more curious to find out whether it was metal fatigue or just a lack of security from the maintenance piece,” she said.

This marks the first such incident at the site, which has been operating for nearly two decades.

“That’s the very first time out of 86 turbines … nearly 20 years at this site,” Greenwood-Speers added.

Despite the failure, the mayor stated she has no issues with TransAlta’s overall operations on the island.

As a precaution, the entire wind farm has been shut down while the company conducts its investigation. TransAlta stated it will provide updates as more information becomes available.