Six-year-old hit by vehicle later found abandoned in Airdrie

Alberta RCMP are asking for help investigating a hit and run in Airdrie, where a six-year-old was was hit by a vehicle that police said lost control.
It happened Thursday evening, just before 6 p.m., as a mom and her two kids were shovelling snow on Cobblestone Blvd.
Police believe a gold-coloured Acura SUV lost control and drove onto the sidewalk, where it hit a tree after striking one of the kids.
The SUV fled the scene, driving south on Cobblestone Blvd.
The six-year-old is said to have received minor injuries. RCMP did not say if they were a boy or girl.
Two people were believed to be inside the vehicle at the time, RCMP said — a female driver between 16 and 20 years old, and a teenage boy believed to be between 16 and 18.
The vehicle was later found abandoned and has been seized by police.
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Anyone with information about the incident, or who could identify the suspect, is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267, or contact Crime Stoppers.
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