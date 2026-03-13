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Six-year-old hit by vehicle later found abandoned in Airdrie

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted March 13, 2026 6:32 pm
1 min read
Police are looking for suspects after a six-year-old child was injured in a hit and run incident in Airdrie, Alta., on Thursday, March 12, 2026.
Police are looking for suspects after a six-year-old child was injured in a hit and run incident in Airdrie, Alta., on Thursday, March 12, 2026. Alberta RCMP
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Alberta RCMP are asking for help investigating a hit and run in Airdrie, where a six-year-old was was hit by a vehicle that police said lost control.

It happened Thursday evening, just before 6 p.m., as a mom and her two kids were shovelling snow on Cobblestone Blvd.

Police believe a gold-coloured Acura SUV lost control and drove onto the sidewalk, where it hit a tree after striking one of the kids.

The SUV fled the scene, driving south on Cobblestone Blvd.

The six-year-old is said to have received minor injuries. RCMP did not say if they were a boy or girl.

Police found this gold-coloured Acura SUV abandoned after a hit and run incident in Airdrie, Alta., on Mar. 12.
Police found this gold-coloured Acura SUV abandoned after a hit and run incident in Airdrie, Alta., on Mar. 12. Alberta RCMP

Two people were believed to be inside the vehicle at the time, RCMP said — a female driver between 16 and 20 years old, and a teenage boy believed to be between 16 and 18.

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The vehicle was later found abandoned and has been seized by police.

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Anyone with information about the incident, or who could identify the suspect, is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267, or contact Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: '12-year-old Calgary hit-and-run victim speaks out as police search for suspect’s vehicle'
12-year-old Calgary hit-and-run victim speaks out as police search for suspect’s vehicle
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

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