Six-year-old hit by vehicle later found abandoned in Airdrie

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP are asking for help investigating a hit and run in Airdrie, where a six-year-old was was hit by a vehicle that police said lost control.

It happened Thursday evening, just before 6 p.m., as a mom and her two kids were shovelling snow on Cobblestone Blvd.

Police believe a gold-coloured Acura SUV lost control and drove onto the sidewalk, where it hit a tree after striking one of the kids.

The SUV fled the scene, driving south on Cobblestone Blvd.

The six-year-old is said to have received minor injuries. RCMP did not say if they were a boy or girl.

Police found this gold-coloured Acura SUV abandoned after a hit and run incident in Airdrie, Alta., on Mar. 12. Alberta RCMP

Two people were believed to be inside the vehicle at the time, RCMP said — a female driver between 16 and 20 years old, and a teenage boy believed to be between 16 and 18.

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle was later found abandoned and has been seized by police.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Anyone with information about the incident, or who could identify the suspect, is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267, or contact Crime Stoppers.