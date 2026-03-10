Woman who accused Quebec cardinal of misconduct did not defame the cleric: lawyer

Send this page to someone via email

A lawyer for the woman who has accused Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet of sexual misconduct has told a Montreal courtroom that she did not defame the high-ranking cleric.

In his closing statements today, Justin Wee said his client Paméla Groleau first reported her allegations anonymously in 2008 to a church advisory committee.

Ouellet filed a $100,000 defamation lawsuit against Groleau after she named him in a 2022 class-action lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct by members of the Quebec City diocese.

Groleau alleges Ouellet touched her without consent three times between 2008 and 2010, while she trained or worked as a lay pastoral agent for the Catholic Church.

Wee says Groleau did not defame Ouellet because her allegations are true and in making them she did not intend to harm the cleric.

He says the media attention surrounding the case cannot be attributed to her.

On Monday, one of Ouellet’s lawyers closed her case by saying Groleau’s testimony was inconsistent and lacked credibility.