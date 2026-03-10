Menu

Crime

Allan Legere, New Brunswick’s ‘Monster of the Miramichi,’ dies in prison

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 10, 2026 8:02 am
1 min read
Allan Legere, a notorious serial killer who killed five people in New Brunswick in the late 1980s, has died in jail.

Correctional Service Canada says the 78-year-old convicted murderer and rapist, known as the “Monster of the Miramichi,” died Monday at Edmonton Institution.

“As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified,” it said in a news release Monday.

Legere had been serving a life sentence since Jan. 22, 1987;  in 1989, he escaped while receiving care in a nearby hospital and was later recaptured.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He had been denied parole multiple times, including this past December when the Parole Board of Canada decided Legere still posed a high risk for violent offences and a moderate risk for sexual crimes.

The board noted his poor behaviour in prison and the serious nature of his earlier crimes, which included physically and sexually assaulting several victims and “brutally ending the lives of five innocent people.”

As well, the board said all of the crimes were committed while Legere was either on a mandatory release from prison or after he had escaped from custody.

Leger had yet to complete a high-intensity sex offender program, which meant he remained classified as an untreated sexual offender, the board found.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

