Allan Legere, New Brunswick’s ‘Monster of the Miramichi,’ dies in prison

Allan Legere, a notorious serial killer who killed five people in New Brunswick in the late 1980s, has died in jail.
Correctional Service Canada says the 78-year-old convicted murderer and rapist, known as the “Monster of the Miramichi,” died Monday at Edmonton Institution.
“As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified,” it said in a news release Monday.
Legere had been serving a life sentence since Jan. 22, 1987; in 1989, he escaped while receiving care in a nearby hospital and was later recaptured.
He had been denied parole multiple times, including this past December when the Parole Board of Canada decided Legere still posed a high risk for violent offences and a moderate risk for sexual crimes.
The board noted his poor behaviour in prison and the serious nature of his earlier crimes, which included physically and sexually assaulting several victims and “brutally ending the lives of five innocent people.”
As well, the board said all of the crimes were committed while Legere was either on a mandatory release from prison or after he had escaped from custody.
Leger had yet to complete a high-intensity sex offender program, which meant he remained classified as an untreated sexual offender, the board found.
— with files from The Canadian Press
