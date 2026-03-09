Artificial intelligence residency at Calgary Public Library raises some eyebrows

Send this page to someone via email

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a bigger part of day-to-day life — and at one of Calgary’s most celebrated public spaces, it will soon be part of the conversation.

The Calgary Public Library has recently opened up applications for a 10-week “Creative in Residence — Artificial Intelligence Collaborative (AIC) Artist.”

In a post on social media, the library says the position is “open to artists in any discipline who use AI ethically as a collaborative partner in their creative process.”

“We’re seeking artists who are exploring and helping answer the questions this evolving technology raises about creativity and art,” the post continues.

Local artist Julie Johnston has spent lots of time thinking about what the rise in popularity of AI means for her passion.

“The first sort of gut reflex is, ‘Oh my god no, it’s going to take the place of traditional art,’ and it’s way too easy to say, ‘Machine, sort of do this for me,’ Johnston, who’s also president of the Calgary Artists’ Society, told Global News.

The post from the library has received mixed reviews online since it went up on Feb. 27.

“When it comes to Artificial intelligence, there are lots of perspectives on that,” explained Millicent Mabi, programming director for the Calgary Public Library.

“It’s becoming prevalent in the Calgary community and the library is stepping up to open up the door to those conversations.”

Johnston says she’s open to those conversations as well and acknowledged that using technology is a part of her creative process.

She says she uses programs to help adjust her composition, taking pictures of her progress before putting a paintbrush on the canvas.

“Without that technology, either I’m solving it on a scrap of paper or in my sketch book, doing multiple attempts.”

“In learning more about (the residency), I think there are some interesting aspects to it.”

The residency would begin in late June, running into the first week of September.

Up to $8,000 in compensation is available as part of the residency.

“You don’t need ChatGPT to tell you why this is a bad idea,” said Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas after he was asked about the residency at an unrelated announcement Monday.

“The first I learned about it was this morning and I think it’s a terrible idea, it sets a bad precedent … it doesn’t make a lot of sense to me why we would be going down that direction.”

Farkas says plans to ask some questions about the residency of the Calgary Public Library board.

Applications for the position are open until April 7.