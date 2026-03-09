Kelowna charity hopes for surge in donations to re-open quickly after break-in and theft

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna charity that helps families in need has temporarily shut down its Karma Market after a break-in and theft late last week.

“We feel very, very sad, upset,” said Angelica Cruz, a concerned mom who, like thousands of others, has relied on support from Mamas for Mamas. “They are helping people.”

The Karma Market on Dayton Street is a free store that offers clothing and other necessities to families in need.

“Shocked that of all places to break into to steal items, it would be of a free store that’s serving families in poverty,” said Shannon Christensen, CEO and founder of Mamas for Mamas. “It blew me away.”

The break-in happened just after 5 a.m. Friday.

The windows were smashed and security video shows two culprits, believed to be a man and a woman, inside.

According to Christensen, several electronics used to run the store were taken.

But with shards of glass everywhere, many other items that were not stolen had to be discarded.

“They ruined about $20,000 worth of product,” Christensen said.

Some of those items included breastfeeding pillows, baby blankets and food baskets.

However, in addition to the gently used donations, bins of brand-new undergarments also had to be thrown out.

“All of our underwear, all of our socks, everything that people need to sleep in, all ruined,” Christensen said. “All the men’s section has been destroyed.”

RCMP have confirmed they are investigating the incident, but so far, no arrests have been made.

Friday’s incident is just the latest in a troubling trend across the city.

2:18 Kelowna’s top cop addresses growing concerns about crime and public disorder in the downtown core.

Christensen has now joined the chorus of pleas for judicial changes to the so-called catch-and-release system for repeat offenders.

“It seems pretty clear to me that if we have bail reform and figure out a way to keep them locked behind bars and not harming others, we’d see a lot less of this in our communities,” Christensen told Global News.

Christensen said staff are now focusing their efforts on properly cleaning up the Karma Market and re-stocking it.

She said they hope to have the free store back up and running sometime later this month.

Mamas for Mamas is also hoping for the community’s support in rebuilding its inventory through a surge in donations.

Christensen said it appears the suspects fled south on Dayton Street.

She’s hoping businesses along that stretch of road can review their security video to see if there is further video evidence to assist with the investigation.

While she doesn’t believe the break-in was the work of any clients, she did have this message for whoever is responsible.

“If you’re out there and you’re struggling, please know you can come to Mamas for Mamas and we will help you,” Christensen said. “You do not need to break in. We will help.”