B.C. to announce details about safe access to schools, places of worship

B.C. Premier David Eby, Attorney General Niki Sharma and Minister of Education and Child Care, Lisa Beare, are set to make an announcement on Monday afternoon about safe access to schools and places of worship.
In May 2024, B.C. passed the Safe Schools Act, which sets 20-metre (66-foot) “no-go zones” for protesters around schools.
Under the law, police can arrest or ticket anyone found blocking access, disrupting or interfering with school activities or trying to intimidate people within the access zone.
The zones are in effect from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. and during extracurricular school activities at all public and private schools in the province.
That legislation came in the wake of an increase in protests against SOGI-123, a resource package around sexual orientation and gender identity aimed at reducing bullying and discrimination. The province also saw disruptive vaccine-related protests near schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
