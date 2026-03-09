B.C. to announce details about safe access to schools, places of worship

See more sharing options

B.C. Premier David Eby, Attorney General Niki Sharma and Minister of Education and Child Care, Lisa Beare, are set to make an announcement on Monday afternoon about safe access to schools and places of worship.

The announcement will begin at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time and will be live-streamed above.

3:43 Attorney general on B.C.’s Safe Access to Schools Act

In May 2024, B.C. passed the Safe Schools Act, which sets 20-metre (66-foot) “no-go zones” for protesters around schools.

Under the law, police can arrest or ticket anyone found blocking access, disrupting or interfering with school activities or trying to intimidate people within the access zone.

The zones are in effect from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. and during extracurricular school activities at all public and private schools in the province.

That legislation came in the wake of an increase in protests against SOGI-123, a resource package around sexual orientation and gender identity aimed at reducing bullying and discrimination. The province also saw disruptive vaccine-related protests near schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This story will be updated following the press conference.